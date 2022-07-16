ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Alisson & Diogo Jota Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiFz1_0ghH2DQX00

Jurgen Klopp was happy with his team's performance as they ran out 2-0 winners over Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp was happy with his team's performance as they ran out 2-0 winners over Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Reds got back to winning ways after a disappointing 4-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United in another pre-season friendly earlier in the week.

A much improved Liverpool got straight into their stride and took the lead in the 12th minute when Jordan Henderson finished well after a Harvey Elliott pull back.

Klopp made 11 changes at half-time and saw his team double their lead within two minutes of the restart when Mohamed Salah curled home after a Trent Alexander-Arnold flick.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez were both in action again and came close to scoring during the second half.

The only downside for the Liverpool manager was another injury concern, this time a muscle injury picked up by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain just before half-time.

The England international now joins Alisson Becker, Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez, and Diogo Jota on a lengthening injury list which will be a concern to Klopp with the start of the Premier League campaign just three weeks away.

Watch what Klopp had to say in his post-match press conference here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Robert Lewandowski reveals the real reason why he left Bayern Munich for Barcelona

In a move that was long-awaited, Barcelona and Bayern Munich officially agreed to terms over the transfer of Robert Lewandowski on Saturday. The two powerhouse clubs reportedly reached an agreement on a €45 million transfer deal coupled with €5 million in add-ons for the veteran striker, who had a mere one more year left on his contract with the Bundesliga powerhouse. More so, the Polish international came to terms with Barca on a three-year deal that includes an option for another year.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
AOL Corp

FC Barcelona (minus coach Xavi) travels to Miami after reaching deal with Lewandowski

FC Barcelona’s two-week summer U.S. tour kicks off with a sold-out friendly game against Inter Miami on Tuesday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The iconic Spanish team, which boasts 110 million Instagram followers and a roster loaded with top talent, traveled on Saturday to South Florida, where it will finalize a $50.4 million deal with Bayern Munich for the transfer of two-time FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski. The deal is subject to him passing a physical and signing the contract, both of which are expected to happen this weekend in Miami.
MLS
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Alisson Diogo#Crystal Palace#Imago#Reds
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney includes 'Coleen release clause' in his new contract with DC United as his family decide to stay in the UK after he accepted a $1m-a-year deal to return as head coach

Wayne Rooney has reportedly included a special 'Coleen release clause' in his new $1million contract with DC United. The England legend, 36, who played for the club in 2018 and 2019, scoring 25 goals in 52 matches, was unveiled as head coach earlier in the week. The footballer, who jetted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

How to watch D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich will kick off its U.S. summer tour with a club friendly match against D.C. United on Wednesday. The Red and Black have gotten off to a slow start to MLS play at 5-10-3 but received a jolt with the hiring of Wayne Rooney as head coach. Rooney isn't yet on the sidelines due to visa issues, but he's been in D.C. working with the front office to recruit new players before the international transfer window closes on Aug. 4.
MLS
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

‘We saw…’ – Fabinho backs 25-year-old Liverpool teammate to ‘become increasingly important’ for Klopp this season

Few beyond Liverpool’s recruitment team could have predicted that Luis Diaz would be an instant hit at Anfield midway through the prior campaign last term. After witnessing his teammate’s electric performances in the 2021/22 campaign, Fabinho appears confident in the 25-year-old taking up the mantle when it comes to Sadio Mane’s old left-wing spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Is Borrusia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham the Successor of Thiago at Liverpool?

Many would say Jude Bellingham is tipped to be the long-term successor to Jordan Henderson. But what if the stats show he is a left-sided central midfielder all along?. The name on many Liverpool fans lips at the moment is one Jude Bellingham, the highly sought-after England International who has been learning his trade with Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga since his reported £25 million pound move in July 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy