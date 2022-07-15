ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lawsuit alleges Skittles unsafe to eat because of this toxin

By Jenny Goldsberry, Social Media Producer
 3 days ago
A California man is suing Mars, Incorporated for an alleged toxin in its Skittles that the company pledged to remove by 2021.

Jenile Thames filed a proposed class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday over "heightened levels” of titanium dioxide. The toxin, TiO2, was used by Mars at one point to color the hard candy.

In February 2016, Mars pledged to the Center for Food Safety that it would phase out its artificial colors over the next five years, with TiO2 among the ingredients to be cut.

“A reasonable consumer would expect that [Skittles] can be safely purchased and consumed as marketed and sold,” the lawsuit alleges. “However, the products are not safe.”

Thames is accusing Mars of fraud and violations of California consumer protection laws. He also claims that TiO2 is found in paint, adhesives, plastics, and roofing materials and has the capability to cause DNA, brain, and organ damage, as well as lesions in the liver and kidneys.

Mars has not responded publicly to the lawsuit.

