Arizona State football is a measly 25-18 with just a single bowl victory under fifth-year head coach Herm Edwards. But could things turn around in 2022?. When former NFL coach and ESPN analyst, Herm Edwards, took on the head-coaching job at Arizona State back in 2017, expectations were sky high straight from the get-go. Not only had he spent the previous nine years as an NFL analyst but he was also a well-respected coach in the league for eight years with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO