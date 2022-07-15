ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's Resident Evil Ending Explained: Is Jade Wesker Alive?

By Margarita Rances
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Resident Evil. Read at your own risk!. To start, Netflix's Resident Evil is an entity of its own. It follows the same vein as that of the beloved game but there are a lot of new characters included this time. It's a fresh take...

When and Where Does Netflix’s Resident Evil Take Place?

Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ brings back the horror of the zombie virus and the end of the world caused by it, delivering a thrilling ride to the audience. The first season builds upon the mythology of the games and brings the story to contemporary times to expand its world. Throughout eight episodes, the season tackles a lot of events that occur over many years and in several places. The setting differs entirely from the ones previously seen in the movie franchise, which might make it a little difficult to keep track of everything. If you’re looking for something that simplifies all of it for you, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s all you need to know about the when and the where of ‘Resident Evil’. SPOILERS AHEAD.
‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Reboot Is a Teetering Mess, Until Its Madcap Final Chapters — Spoilers

When I think about zombies — or I should say, when a zombie show is either meticulously cogent or utterly unconvincing in its depiction of the undead — I often think about their transformation. Whether long or short, the process of losing your humanity and becoming a walking, growling, flesh-eating corpse tends to end with a sudden shift; a moment where the multifaceted human being disappears and a single-minded (zero-minded?) creature takes over — like a light switch being flipped or, as intended, like moving from life to death. There is no choice in the matter. Once bitten or otherwise infected, the bite-e is doomed to their fate. Surrender is the only option.
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
Emilia Clarke Recalls Near-Death Experience After Suffering Two Brain Aneurysms

There's no denying that being an actor can be physically and mentally demanding and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke had a firsthand experience of just how detrimental her job as an actress can be for her health and well-being. Some of you probably aren't aware that Clarke suffered two brain aneurysms while filming the hit HBO series — first in 2011 and the second occurrence in 2013.
The Opportunity To Stay In Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine Sold Out Quickly, And We're Not Surprised

Growing up I watched the animated Scooby-Doo shows. Who doesn't love the classic 70's styled clothing and mystery-solving crew, along with the Great Dane Scooby-Doo himself?. I then watched the live-action movie from 2002 with Mathew Lillard as Shaggy, Freddie Prince Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, and Linda Cardellini as Velma. I always loved watching these movies and shows growing up.
The Never-ending Quest to Adapt ‘Resident Evil’

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: a new Resident Evil project has dropped. This time, Netflix has created a live-action series based on the Resident Evil video games that is also called, simply, Resident Evil. The TV adaptation shouldn’t be mistaken for the six-part film franchise from shlock god Paul W.S. Anderson—the first of which was also titled Resident Evil. As for the show’s first episode, “Welcome to New Raccoon City,” which jumps between two timelines in 2022 and 2036, it’s worth stressing that it bears no relation to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the 2021 big-screen reboot that takes place in 1998. (I mean, for starters, the movie is set in Raccoon City, not New Raccoon City.) It’s important to get this all out of the way because when it comes to the Resident Evil franchise, it can often feel like history is repeating itself.
Attack on Titan Staff Share Why Switch to MAPPA was the Right Move

Attack on Titan: The Final Season not only marks a major shift in the series’ story, but it also comes with a change from WIT Studio to MAPPA. During a stage presentation at Japan Expo 2022 last weekend, Attack on Titan staff, including executive producer Manabu Otsuka, screenplay writer Hiroshi Seko, and CGI supervisor Shuhei Yabuta, went on stage to share details about the switch in studios and the upcoming Part 3.
General Hospital Finally Gave Fans Exactly What They’d Been Waiting For But Thought They’d Never Get — ‘They Are Going There!’

“People can pretend it’s not real, but that’s exactly what they’re doing… pretending!”. The moment it became clear that General Hospital‘s Esme had framed Trina for a crime she didn’t commit, the hackles of many fans went up. While the show failed to directly address the implications of what had gone down, it was right there for anyone to see… in black and white, one might say.
Resident Evil Streaming: How To Watch The Movies And Shows Online

You would think that a video game franchise like Super Mario Bros. or Sonic the Hedgehog would have the most film and TV adaptations, but that honor actually goes to Resident Evil. Since the turn of the 21st Century, there have been more than a half-dozen movies inspired by Capcom’s beloved survival horror game series, two series — one animated and one live-action, and scores of other adaptations. So much so it’s kind of hard to keep track of them all.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Review

Alright, let’s do this one more time: you are a hunter, and monsters are threatening your adorable little town. You’re given a quest list full of creatures to track down and turn into funny hats, and you’ll do just that until the townsfolk are safe, your build is optimized, and your outfit is as fly as your wirebugs. If you played Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion, or pretty much any of Monster Hunter’s major re-releases before it, then Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is going to be a very familiar Palamute ride through the park. It’s a formulaic DLC full of exciting new foes and a couple cool new locales – and even though it doesn’t really have a ton of interesting surprises of its own, the quality of those additions reinforces just how fun that formula can be.
Binge the best in Japanese animation with these 15 action-packed series

For the anime curious, Netflix has made it incredibly easy to dive in. The streaming platform may be light on classic Japanese animated films and Studio Ghibli classics – you’ll need to be in the UK or have an HBO Max subscription for those – but it’s absolutely loaded with great anime series ready for you to binge. Maybe cultural osmosis has put the name of mega-popular franchises like Neon Genesis or Cowboy Bebop in your subconscious, or perhaps you want to jump right into the deep end with some more obscure fare. Wherever you want to start, Netflix has an impressive library that’s growing monthly. Here are the best series to get you going.
New MCU Scoop Fuels Giancarlo Esposito's Casting as Fantastic Four's Doctor Doom

Back in 2019, Marvel President Kevin Feige officially greenlit a reboot of the Fantastic Four. However, three years after, there hasn't been an actual development about the reboot, including the next actors who would bring the heroes back to the MCU. Thankfully, Marvel Studios seemingly made progress by adding Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito as Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis, Doctor Doom.
