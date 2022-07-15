Netflix's Resident Evil Ending Explained: Is Jade Wesker Alive?

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: a new Resident Evil project has dropped. This time, Netflix has created a live-action series based on the Resident Evil video games that is also called, simply, Resident Evil. The TV adaptation shouldn’t be mistaken for the six-part film franchise from shlock god Paul W.S. Anderson—the first of which was also titled Resident Evil. As for the show’s first episode, “Welcome to New Raccoon City,” which jumps between two timelines in 2022 and 2036, it’s worth stressing that it bears no relation to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the 2021 big-screen reboot that takes place in 1998. (I mean, for starters, the movie is set in Raccoon City, not New Raccoon City.) It’s important to get this all out of the way because when it comes to the Resident Evil franchise, it can often feel like history is repeating itself.
