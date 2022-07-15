Netflix's Resident Evil Ending Explained: Is Jade Wesker Alive?

Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ brings back the horror of the zombie virus and the end of the world caused by it, delivering a thrilling ride to the audience. The first season builds upon the mythology of the games and brings the story to contemporary times to expand its world. Throughout eight episodes, the season tackles a lot of events that occur over many years and in several places. The setting differs entirely from the ones previously seen in the movie franchise, which might make it a little difficult to keep track of everything. If you’re looking for something that simplifies all of it for you, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s all you need to know about the when and the where of ‘Resident Evil’. SPOILERS AHEAD.

