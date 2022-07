NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The inaugural Nashville Fair is set to kick off in September at The Fairgrounds Nashville. The fair, which goes for ten days gives attendees a chance to enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more! While this is the first year for the event, the location has the history of hosting the Tennessee State Fair for more than a century.

