The last week of Cancer season begins with a trine between both the Sun and Mercury in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces on the 17th. Water trines often imply waterworks but the stars aren’t entirely responsible for who cries and who doesn’t. Emotions travel by many different waves; they reprogram our nervous systems, resonate through our creative works, and linger in our common spaces. Venus shifts under Cancer on the 17th, a virtuous transit that prompts us to evaluate our priorities, especially in creative relationships. Venus in Cancer reminds us that emotions are often more than sensations, they are memories and for this reason, emotional information deserves emotional respect.

