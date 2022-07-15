ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Where to Watch and Stream Ninja: Shadow of a Tear Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest sites to watch Ninja: Shadow of a Tear - Last updated on Jul 16, 2022. Best sites...

Where to Watch and Stream Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Free Online

Best sites to watch Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery - Last updated on Jul 15, 2022. Best sites to rent: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery on this page.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
MOVIES
Where to Watch and Stream Small Time Crooks Free Online

Best sites to watch Small Time Crooks - Last updated on Jul 19, 2022. Best sites to buy: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Small Time Crooks online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Small Time Crooks on this page.
PETS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
Where to Watch and Stream Happythankyoumoreplease Free Online

Best sites to watch Happythankyoumoreplease - Last updated on Jul 15, 2022. Best sites to buy: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Best sites to rent: Google Play Movies ,Amazon Video. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Happythankyoumoreplease online right now. You can also see the...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required

If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
NFL
Where to Watch and Stream The Personal History of David Copperfield Free Online

Best sites to watch The Personal History of David Copperfield - Last updated on Jul 19, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Personal History of David Copperfield online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Personal History of David Copperfield on this page.
CELEBRITIES
Where to Watch and Stream Death Race: Beyond Anarchy Free Online

Best sites to watch Death Race: Beyond Anarchy - Last updated on Jul 19, 2022. Best sites to rent: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Death Race: Beyond Anarchy online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Death Race: Beyond Anarchy on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
Where to Watch and Stream The Muppets Take Manhattan Free Online

Best sites to watch The Muppets Take Manhattan - Last updated on Jul 19, 2022. Best sites to buy: Spectrum On Demand ,Apple iTunes. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Muppets Take Manhattan online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Muppets Take Manhattan on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream The Lost World: Jurassic Park Free Online

Best sites to watch The Lost World: Jurassic Park - Last updated on Jul 19, 2022. Best sites to buy: Spectrum On Demand ,AMC on Demand. Best sites to rent: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Lost World: Jurassic...
TVGuide.com

YouTube TV Supported Devices: How to Stream YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a popular streaming service that you can watch on many popular devices. Let's talk about which supported devices are best for watching live and on-demand YouTube TV titles. YouTube TV is a very good option for folks looking to cut cable. Not only does it offer dozens...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Attack on Titan Staff Share Why Switch to MAPPA was the Right Move

Attack on Titan: The Final Season not only marks a major shift in the series’ story, but it also comes with a change from WIT Studio to MAPPA. During a stage presentation at Japan Expo 2022 last weekend, Attack on Titan staff, including executive producer Manabu Otsuka, screenplay writer Hiroshi Seko, and CGI supervisor Shuhei Yabuta, went on stage to share details about the switch in studios and the upcoming Part 3.
COMICS
The Verge

You might be able to bundle HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video again soon

A year after HBO left Amazon Prime Video, its streaming successor, HBO Max could be returning. Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon and HBO Max’s owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, are in talks to make it easier to subscribe to HBO Max directly from Amazon Prime. Before Warner Bros. Discovery had...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Good News, Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Finally Available On Streaming

Following the releases of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, Marvel Studios wrapped up its 2021 film run with Spider-Man: No Way Home, a co-production with Sony Pictures. The third of the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies saw the MCU’s incarnation of Peter Parker meeting characters from the prior Spider-Man film series, and was met with critical acclaim and commercial glory. Now over half a year after No Way Home premiered in theaters, the movie is finally available to stream.
MOVIES

