City of Tyler announces upcoming road closures, traffic delays

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The city of Tyler has announced several upcoming road closures due to construction that are set to begin over the next few weeks that may cause traffic delays.

South Palmer Avenue

The area of South Palmer Avenue between East Fifth Street and East Front Street will undergo edge milling contruction beginning Monday, July 18 and will remain closed through Friday, July 22. Drivers can expect delays, lane closures and no street parking.

Northwest Road

Major road work on Northwest Road, near Lake Tyler from FM 848 to dead ends, will begin Monday, July 18 and will last through Aug. 5. Delays, lane closures and road closures can be expected.

East Elm Street

From July 25 through July 29, both the east and westbound lanes of East Elm Street between South Broadway Avenue and South Spring Avenue will be closed off entirely. Warning signs and detours will be in place.

Crow Road

From Old Jacksonville Highway to just past Oak Hill Boulevard, Crow Road will be closed from July 25 through Aug. 5 for construction. A message board and warning signs will be in place.

