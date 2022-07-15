ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Tyler announces upcoming road closures, traffic delays

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The city of Tyler has announced several upcoming road closures due to construction that are set to begin over the next few weeks that may cause traffic delays.

New traffic signal in the works for West Grande and Old Noonday Road

South Palmer Avenue

The area of South Palmer Avenue between East Fifth Street and East Front Street will undergo edge milling contruction beginning Monday, July 18 and will remain closed through Friday, July 22. Drivers can expect delays, lane closures and no street parking.

Northwest Road

Major road work on Northwest Road, near Lake Tyler from FM 848 to dead ends, will begin Monday, July 18 and will last through Aug. 5. Delays, lane closures and road closures can be expected.

East Elm Street

From July 25 through July 29, both the east and westbound lanes of East Elm Street between South Broadway Avenue and South Spring Avenue will be closed off entirely. Warning signs and detours will be in place.

Crow Road

From Old Jacksonville Highway to just past Oak Hill Boulevard, Crow Road will be closed from July 25 through Aug. 5 for construction. A message board and warning signs will be in place.

KLTV

East Texas storms damaged homes, injured baby and grandmother Thursday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The storms that rolled through East Texas yesterday morning knocked down many trees causing significant damage. East Lake Woods - a gated community off of Highway 64 near Lake Tyler East - was hit hard and lost a lot of trees. Just a few miles down the road off Highway 64, a large tree fell through the roof of a home.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — July 11-17, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of July 11-17, 2022, included:. Bryan Burns, 58 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on July 12, 2022 on a Hopkins County Warrant for Evading Arrest with Previous Convictions; and 6 Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrants: two for Expired Registration, 2 for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, and one each for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle.
WINNSBORO, TX
CBS19

Longview police investigating after body found in woods

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon. According to the LPD, officials located a body in the woods by the railroad tracks on McKay Dr., around 1:15 p.m. The scene has now been cleared. Details are limited, but CBS19 will...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Renovations to Pollard Park with addition of pickleball courts are underway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Out of Tyler’s 28 parks, one of the oldest, Pollard Park, is up for renovations. Leanne Robinette, the director of parks and recreation for Tyler, said the updates “will include some playgrounds, some renovated restrooms, we’re going to add some basketball courts, maybe a small dog run, a new pavilion, some pickleball courts as well as some resurfaced tennis courts.”
TYLER, TX
