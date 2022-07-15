One injured in stabbing in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured Friday afternoon during a stabbing in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded around 2 p.m. to The Park at Bonito Apartments.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.