One injured in stabbing in Greenville

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured Friday afternoon during a stabbing in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded around 2 p.m. to The Park at Bonito Apartments.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.

