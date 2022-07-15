ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘It’s time’: KCK commissioners express support for reorganizing Unified Government

By Aarón Torres
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GLkw_0ghGyuz800
Cheryl Harrison-Lee, the interim county administrator, initiated an audit and organizational assessment of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.  Google Maps

The Unified Government’s organizational structure could soon look a lot different following a recommendation presented Thursday during a full commission meeting.

“We can ill afford to wait any longer,” said commissioner Tom Burroughs, At-Large District 2. “It’s time.”

Several members of the public clapped after Burroughs finished his remarks. Commissioners were shown presentations by two consulting firms — The Meriweather Group and Management Partners — which conducted an audit of the human resources department and gave an organizational assessment of the UG.

Management Partners offered recommendations, among them was to change the organization of the UG.

The commission did not vote to implement the recommendations because it was not an actionable item. But several commissioners — Burroughs among them — expressed support for the recommendations and hope to vote on them in the near future.

“We don’t need to take this information and file it on a shelf and it never get explored and we don’t act upon it, said commissioner Chuck Stites, District 7. “We need to evaluate that advice, take heed, and take action.”

Cheryl Harrison-Lee, the interim county administrator, initiated the reviews. She instituted both as a way to help improve UG as a place to work, she said.

“I committed to evaluating the organization and identifying areas for improvement, while highlighting and capitalizing on the strengths that will benefit our community,” Harrison-Lee said.

The audit and overview are part of an initiative known as UG Forward. It coincides with the 25th anniversary of the consolidation of the UG. It’s the first time a broad analysis has been conducted.

The recommendations were:

  • Reduce the number of people that report to the county administrator from 11 to six
  • Align internal functions under one assistant county administrator
  • Align public safety functions under a different county administrator
  • Align health services under one assistant county administrator
  • Align economic and community development under a separate county administration
  • Option to hire a deputy county administrator that will help coordinate internal operations, allowing the county administrator to focus at a strategic level and work with the mayor, commission, Board of Public Utilities, etc.

The biggest changes in the report proposed putting the fire, police, finance and economic development departments under an assistant county administrator, who reports to the county administrator. Under the current organizational structure, those four departments report directly to the county administrator.

The analysis was also meant to also help the next county administrator as Harrison-Lee’s term will end April 1, 2023. The UG has already started the process of searching for a permanent administrator.

“I do believe that we as a commission, along with Cheryl, I think we can work together to create that foundation for our next administrator,” said commissioner Christian Ramirez, District 3. “This is something our community has been waiting for for a while, so I’m ready to work with you.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Politics Local#Kck#The Unified Government#Ug
psychologytoday.com

6 Lessons for Improving Leaders and Leadership

People focus too much on leaders and don’t give enough attention to improving the leader-follower collective. Leader selection approaches are limited, with self-centered persons and males having an advantage. Success is often equated with good leadership, but leaders also need to be ethical role models and do the right...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
The Kansas City Star

Motorcyclist dead after driving wrong direction, going airborne in Kansas City

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday after driving into oncoming traffic, colliding into another vehicle and going airborne, a Kansas City police spokeswoman said. A black Harley Davidson speeding northbound on Broadway Boulevard crossed over the center yellow lines and struck a yellow Volkswagen Beetle head-on near 18th Street and Broadway, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
9K+
Followers
823
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy