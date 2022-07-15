‘It’s time’: KCK commissioners express support for reorganizing Unified Government

Cheryl Harrison-Lee, the interim county administrator, initiated an audit and organizational assessment of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County. Google Maps

The Unified Government’s organizational structure could soon look a lot different following a recommendation presented Thursday during a full commission meeting.

“We can ill afford to wait any longer,” said commissioner Tom Burroughs, At-Large District 2. “It’s time.”

Several members of the public clapped after Burroughs finished his remarks. Commissioners were shown presentations by two consulting firms — The Meriweather Group and Management Partners — which conducted an audit of the human resources department and gave an organizational assessment of the UG.

Management Partners offered recommendations, among them was to change the organization of the UG.

The commission did not vote to implement the recommendations because it was not an actionable item. But several commissioners — Burroughs among them — expressed support for the recommendations and hope to vote on them in the near future.

“We don’t need to take this information and file it on a shelf and it never get explored and we don’t act upon it, said commissioner Chuck Stites, District 7. “We need to evaluate that advice, take heed, and take action.”

Cheryl Harrison-Lee, the interim county administrator, initiated the reviews. She instituted both as a way to help improve UG as a place to work, she said.

“I committed to evaluating the organization and identifying areas for improvement, while highlighting and capitalizing on the strengths that will benefit our community,” Harrison-Lee said.

The audit and overview are part of an initiative known as UG Forward. It coincides with the 25th anniversary of the consolidation of the UG. It’s the first time a broad analysis has been conducted.

The recommendations were:

Reduce the number of people that report to the county administrator from 11 to six

Align internal functions under one assistant county administrator

Align public safety functions under a different county administrator

Align health services under one assistant county administrator

Align economic and community development under a separate county administration

Option to hire a deputy county administrator that will help coordinate internal operations, allowing the county administrator to focus at a strategic level and work with the mayor, commission, Board of Public Utilities, etc.

The biggest changes in the report proposed putting the fire, police, finance and economic development departments under an assistant county administrator, who reports to the county administrator. Under the current organizational structure, those four departments report directly to the county administrator.

The analysis was also meant to also help the next county administrator as Harrison-Lee’s term will end April 1, 2023. The UG has already started the process of searching for a permanent administrator.

“I do believe that we as a commission, along with Cheryl, I think we can work together to create that foundation for our next administrator,” said commissioner Christian Ramirez, District 3. “This is something our community has been waiting for for a while, so I’m ready to work with you.”