Preston County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Preston County Sheriff’s Office Friday warned that scammers are calling people pretending to be one of its detectives.

In the scam, the sheriff’s office said a person claims their name is “Detective Stellars” of the Preston County Sheriff’s Office, and that there are warrants out for the person’s arrest. “Detective Stellars” then says they can post bond by going to Walmart and getting a prepaid Visa card, then calling back with the numbers on the card.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said no one by the name of “Detective Stellars” works there and that the sheriff’s office will never call someone and tell them to send money to post bond because all bonds must be posted through Magistrate or Circuit Court.

Anyone who believes they are receiving a scam call is advised by the sheriff’s office to hang up immediately and call the West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 800-368-8808.

