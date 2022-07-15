ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits Buchanan County after flooding

By Andrew Webb
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin spent time in Buchannan County July 15, to see the damage from devastating floods this week. “You can’t help but to have your heart sink when you see someone’s home lifted up and moved off its foundation down the road, damage to...

www.wdbj7.com

WJHL

Why does Buchanan County keep flooding?

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After the second bout of severe flooding in a year left more than 100 structures damaged across Buchanan County, Virginia, local residents and nearby citizens are left wondering why exactly the county is prone to such disasters. In press briefings with Virginia Department of...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Several Southwest Virginia communities to receive tourism grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that 27 counties will be included in a new program that will provide communities with a $10,000 grant to boost tourism. Several localities in Southwest Virginia will partake in the program known as DRIVE 2.0, including Bristol, Scott County, Smyth County, Damascus, Marion and Saltville. Virginia […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Boil water notice issued for parts of Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials issued a boil water advisory to several parts of Buchanan County on Monday. The affected areas are upstream from Stone Coal and include the following: Rockhouse Mountain Coon Branch Compton Mountain Jewell Valley Jewell Ridge County leaders said the boil water notice will allow crews to perform water samples. […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WDTV

Bandy community gets pleasant surprise during clean-up efforts

BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday flood victims in Bandy, Virginia got a pleasant surprise while cleaning their homes from last week’s flash flooding. Virginia Senator Travis Hackworth and his family visited Bandy to hand out chicken dinners to families as well as deliver a truck load of cleaning supplies. According to Tazewell County’s Director of Public Safety, Barry Brooks the community has pulled together from the beginning and realizes that all disasters begin locally and end locally.
BANDY, VA
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Abingdon Mayor, Derek Webb

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield sat down with Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb to discuss his leadership background and ongoing projects throughout the city. Have a question for the Mayor who represents the city or county where you live in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia? Email them to KGrosfield@WJHL.com.
ABINGDON, VA
WSET

COVID in Central Virginia: Masks recommended in most counties

(WSET) — New CDC data shows the COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. In our viewing area, there are currently no counties in the low spread category where the CDC says masks aren’t necessary for most people. There are...
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Brad Wright
WHSV

Gov. Glenn Youngkin travels to southwest Va. as clean up efforts continue

GRUNDY, Va. (WWBT) - For the third straight day, intensive cleanup efforts continued in the small town of Grundy, one of the hardest hit areas of Buchanan County after historic floods Tuesday. As volunteers at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School unloaded three additional tractor trailers filled with food and water, Gov....
GRUNDY, VA
WTRF- 7News

Comcast awarded funding to expand service in Northern West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of over $20.8 million in grant funding to begin a series of six massive broadband infrastructure projects across the state through the Major Broadband Project Strategies (MBPS) program. The MBPS program is a branch of Gov. Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy – a...
POLITICS
Real News Network

Virginia revokes early release for inmates with good behavior

Lawmakers in Virginia have approved a draconian budget measure from Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin that takes aim at inmates’ eligibility for early release. The new law prevents so-called “violent offenders” from applying credits earned for good behavior towards their early release. Even inmates who have already earned early release are being affected, with some families learning at the eleventh hour that their loved ones will no longer be allowed to come home. Prison reform activist Chari Baker, whose spouse is also incarcerated, recently confronted Governor Youngkin over his cruel decision to prolong the separation of families on the verge of being reunited. Baker joins Rattling the Bars co-host Mansa Musa to discuss the new Virginia law and what advocates, families, and incarcerated people are doing to fight back.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

‘Tree contact’ caused power outage for hundreds in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds were without power in Abingdon Monday morning, according to Appalachian Power. The Appalachian Power Outage Map reported that as of 11:19 a.m., 902 customers were without power on the north side of Abingdon. As of 11:56 a.m., only 13 customers lacked power in the area. The map states that the […]
ABINGDON, VA
WTKR News 3

What happens when you dial 988 in Virginia?

NORFOLK, Va. - All you have to do to now get in contact with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is dial 988. The new number launched Saturday with the goal of making it easy to remember what to dial. In Virginia if you dial, it will most likely be answered...
VIRGINIA STATE
News Break
Politics
cardinalnews.org

To ban or not to ban?

Washington County is the latest epicenter of a statewide surge in attempts to ban books from public libraries. A local official has mounted a vigorous campaign to have the coming-of-age novel “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison removed from a local public library.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sullivan County in east Tennessee Central Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bristol Va, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Walnut Hill, Glade Spring, Damascus, Emory-Meadow View, Rosedale and Lindell. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 73 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 34. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Most valuable crops grown in Virginia

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE

