What’s Up Interview: Musician Don Chilton, plays on the soundtrack of new film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Mrs. Frances Moy, age 80, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on July 16, 2022. The world lost a wonderful woman this past Friday. Frances Falconella (Toppa) Moy passed gently into the Lords Kingdom at home and surrounded by all her children. Born February 23, 1942, Frances lived a life wearing many hats through the generations. Her greatest accomplishment she would tell you was raising her five children. With her husband spending many months at a time on tour in Vietnam or at Sea with US Navy, she managed to parent her children, pay the bills and manage the house. All of this away from the support of family in San Diego, California. At the end of the Vietnam war, Newport became her home again and continued to raise her family in her hometown. Frances pursued her passion for antiques and opened an antique store, Blue Willow antiques at a couple of locations on Spring Street. An expert at spotting a true treasure at yard sales Frances became proficient at repairing old wicker furniture which she would sell at her store. Our home on Dresser Street was where she put her simple and elegant taste in interior design on display. She was justifiably proud of her results and made our home look fit for a magazine.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO