Covington, VA

Public Works Weather Event Removal Work & Street Closure

covington.va.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Covington would like to make our citizens and business owners aware the City of Covington Public Works Department will be working on removing the underground storage tanks at the old Public Works site beginning on Monday, July 18 thru Friday, July 22. Removal Work is...

theroanokestar.com

Full Funding Restored For Recreation Budget At Philpott Lake

Delegate Wren Williams (R – Stuart) has announced that the Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake is now scheduled to receive full funding for their recreation budget of $1.6 million. As of last month, current drafts of the Fiscal Year 2023 Army Corps Operations and Maintenance budget showed that Philpott Lake’s recreation budget had been slashed by 34%, or $545,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Downtown Lynchburg businesses clean up damage from weekend gunfire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) investigates multiple reports of gunfire from the July 16 weekend, several businesses are still cleaning up the damage. Employees at Myers and Rhodes Equipment Company, located on the 1600 block of Main Street, discovered the destruction on Monday morning. “We...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New roundabout opens in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday was the big opening day at the intersection of routes 311 and 419 in Roanoke County of a project years in the making, as we previously reported. As a new roundabout opened, drivers were still trying to navigate it, and VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of July 18-22

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

LewisGale opens second stand-alone ER in the valley

A new stand-alone ER is opening in the Roanoke Valley to offer more immediate care to residents in the Blue Hills area of northeast Roanoke. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon just off U.S. 460-Orange Avenue. This is LewisGale’s second stand-alone ER, with the first opening in Cave Spring a few years ago. Alan Fabian is the Market President for LewisGale.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Spring Mill is planning to close this August, unless someone takes over the operation. The mill’s president, Bill Long says he’s ready to step away to be able to spend more time with his family. He says since the mill announced it would...
ELLISTON, VA
WSLS

Another day of scattered storms before prolonged stretch of heat

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a slow-moving front that will creep toward the area Monday. This, in tandem with our heat and humidity, will spark a round of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. While the threat for damaging thunderstorms is low, a few storms may produce...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Business windows shot out in Lynchburg, two cars seen leaving the scene

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A window at Historic Midland Motors was shattered by gunfire early Sunday morning, according to Lynchburg police. Witnesses say two vehicles were seen leaving the scene. They are described as a white or silver GMC Sierra and silver, late-90s model Honda Accord. Both vehicles were gone by the time police got to the scene.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash yesterday in Franklin County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (July 17) at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Mazda was identified as Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres, 20, of Callaway, Va. Mr. Torres was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shots hit Lynchburg business early Sunday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they are looking for two vehicles after a window at Historic Midland Motors was shattered as a result of gunfire early Sunday morning. Police responded at around 1:50 a.m. to the area of 13th and Main Streets for multiple reports of shots fired...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police investigating multiple shots fired overnight in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an incident where multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning, resulting in property damage. At approximately 1:48 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, officers say they responded to the area of 13th and Main Street in Lynchburg after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Callaway man was killed in a crash in Franklin County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Rd, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. 20-year-old Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Giles County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Western Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 143 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mc Coy to near Fairlawn to near Pulaski, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Newport and Eggleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man dies after sports car crashes into tree in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 20-year-old man lost his life early Sunday morning following a crash involving a sports car in Franklin County. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place just after 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 on Brick Church Road, about 1.5 miles west of Route 220.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man dies in Amherst County crash , VSP investigating

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man died when his car ran off the roadway and into an embankment in Amherst County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Richmond Highway. State police were notified about the crash around 8 a.m....
AMHERST COUNTY, VA

