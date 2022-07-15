Lining up out the door: Gas station offered temporarily discounted gas

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 18. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
600 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was investigated Sunday. 2100 block of Central Point Parkway, Lima — A theft was investigated Sunday. 300 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — A theft was investigated Sunday. 900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police...
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County Fair attendees will have the opportunity to check their health for free. Grand Lake Health System will be offering free blood pressure and pulse oxygen screenings from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 31 through Aug. 6 during the fair at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta.
BATH TOWNSHIP — A Florida man was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash along Interstate 75 Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post confirmed on Monday. Saul Palacios, 53, of Avon Park, Florida, was killed and passenger Reina Palacios, 56, also of Florida, was transported to Lima Memorial Health System in critical condition, according to OSHP.
(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Sauder Woodworking factory in Archbold experienced a fire in one of their external dust collection units on Thursday, July 14th. The call was received by dispatch around 5:00 p.m. and local fire departments from Archbold, Fayette, Ridgeville, and Morenci responded. According to Sauder’s EBP...
The City of Lima is bringing together bar and restaurant owners and first responders to have an open dialogue. The city started these meetings this month with members of the Lima Fire Department and the Lima Police Department. At Lima's City Building, they discussed safety issues that could affect their patrons, property, and employee and how safety can help them in these areas. The goal of the meetings is to make sure each party is familiar with one another just in case something does come up.
PIQUA — Two people were injured in a crash involving a UPS truck in Miami County last week. The crash was reported in the 6200 block of Piqua-Troy Road around 10:50 a.m. on July 15, according to Miami County dispatch records. An investigation showed that a 1997 Buick Skylark,...
You'll want to double-check that your vehicle is locked up as there has been a rise in car break-ins and theft. The Lima Police Department says they are seeing vehicle break-ins increase throughout the city, but they are recently noticing increased activity on the west side of town. Areas such as Cable Road, Elijah Parkway, Tall Oaks, and Gloria Avenue are among those hot spots. The department says you can expect to see an increase in overnight patrols in these problem areas, but Lima residents need to do their part in preventing these crimes.
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Little Hog Creek Dulcimers for a live performance starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 in the Ottawa Metro Park Amphitheater, 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Admission to the concert is free.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green trash collector is being hailed a hero after saving a woman while on his trash route. What started as a normal day on the job for Scott Beeker turned into a scary situation that thankfully he was able to handle. Beeker has been a trash collector for the city of Bowling Green for nearly 30 years. He's had the same route for many of those years, which takes him through Vale Court. But a few weeks back, while making his way up the street, he noticed something was off.
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Toraigh for a live performance of traditional Irish music starting at 7 p.m. July 30 at the Ottawa Metro Park Amphitheater, 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Admission to the concert is free.
LIMA — A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife earlier this week said it will be four or five years before area anglers can expect to catch keeper-sized fish from Lima’s Schoonover Lake. Mike Wilkerson, ODNR fish management supervisor, said the state...
PIQUA — Deputies are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital in Miami County Friday morning. The crash was reported in the 6200 block of Piqua-Troy Road around 10:50 a.m., according to Miami County dispatch records. Crews on scene said a preliminary investigation showed that the...
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday around 5 pm, Findlay Police received multiple calls of shots fired from Senior Towers apartments. Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the apartment and received no response. While at the scene possible gunshots were heard from inside the apartment. Officers then began evacuating nearby apartments.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A three-vehicle injury crash occurred on I-75 southbound in Bowling Green just before 3 a.m. on Friday between the exit to State Route 105 and the East Poe Road overpass. The closed-off section between the exit and overpass is now fully open to traffic. A...
FINDLAY, Ohio — After an hours-long standoff, Police in Findlay arrested a woman after responding to reports of shots fired coming from one of the rooms at a senior apartment complex on Saturday evening. According to Findlay police responded to a shots fired call around 5 p.m. at the...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Defiance is dead after crashing his SUV Saturday evening in Williams County. Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, drove off the left side of the US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Jefferson Township and hit a pole, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Many people in Columbus get milk, ice cream and beef from Woodruff Farm, and soon enough, you’ll be able to find a nice evening out there as well. That’s because 33-acre Urbana, Ohio-based farm is in the process of adding a large, upscale restaurant to its property. Situated...
Tiffin, Ohio — Join us next week in Downtown Tiffin for the Sweet Summertime Third Thursday on July 21. Sweet treats and sweet deals will be available all evening long at businesses in Downtown Tiffin!. Sweet Summertime kicks off at 4 p.m. with business specials throughout downtown. There will...
