Lima, OH

Lining up out the door: Gas station offered temporarily discounted gas

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — The North Cole Street Valero gas station had cars...

www.limaohio.com

thevillagereporter.com

Fire At Sauder Woodworking In Archbold Contained Quickly By Local Fire Departments

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Sauder Woodworking factory in Archbold experienced a fire in one of their external dust collection units on Thursday, July 14th. The call was received by dispatch around 5:00 p.m. and local fire departments from Archbold, Fayette, Ridgeville, and Morenci responded. According to Sauder’s EBP...
ARCHBOLD, OH
hometownstations.com

First responders talk safety with restaurant and bar owners

The City of Lima is bringing together bar and restaurant owners and first responders to have an open dialogue. The city started these meetings this month with members of the Lima Fire Department and the Lima Police Department. At Lima's City Building, they discussed safety issues that could affect their patrons, property, and employee and how safety can help them in these areas. The goal of the meetings is to make sure each party is familiar with one another just in case something does come up.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department reports a rise in vehicle break-ins and theft

You'll want to double-check that your vehicle is locked up as there has been a rise in car break-ins and theft. The Lima Police Department says they are seeing vehicle break-ins increase throughout the city, but they are recently noticing increased activity on the west side of town. Areas such as Cable Road, Elijah Parkway, Tall Oaks, and Gloria Avenue are among those hot spots. The department says you can expect to see an increase in overnight patrols in these problem areas, but Lima residents need to do their part in preventing these crimes.
Lima News

Little Hog Creek Dulcimers to perform at Ottawa Metro Park

LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Little Hog Creek Dulcimers for a live performance starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 in the Ottawa Metro Park Amphitheater, 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Admission to the concert is free.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

A single motorcycle crash Sunday kills a Florida man and critically injures his passenger

A Florida man is dead and his passenger is critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near SR 81 exit on I-75. 53-year-old Saul Palacios of Avon Park, Florida was southbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail. He and his passenger 56-year-old Reina Palacios were thrown from the motorcycle. Saul was pronounced dead at the scene, while Reina was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital and listed in critical condition. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.
WTOL 11

BG trash collector saves woman's life on the job, hailed a hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green trash collector is being hailed a hero after saving a woman while on his trash route. What started as a normal day on the job for Scott Beeker turned into a scary situation that thankfully he was able to handle. Beeker has been a trash collector for the city of Bowling Green for nearly 30 years. He's had the same route for many of those years, which takes him through Vale Court. But a few weeks back, while making his way up the street, he noticed something was off.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Toraigh to perform live at Ottawa Metro Park amphitheater

LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Toraigh for a live performance of traditional Irish music starting at 7 p.m. July 30 at the Ottawa Metro Park Amphitheater, 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Admission to the concert is free.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Fishing Schoonover Lake? Wait a few years

LIMA — A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife earlier this week said it will be four or five years before area anglers can expect to catch keeper-sized fish from Lima’s Schoonover Lake. Mike Wilkerson, ODNR fish management supervisor, said the state...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crash involving UPS truck injures 2 in Miami County

PIQUA — Deputies are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital in Miami County Friday morning. The crash was reported in the 6200 block of Piqua-Troy Road around 10:50 a.m., according to Miami County dispatch records. Crews on scene said a preliminary investigation showed that the...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday around 5 pm, Findlay Police received multiple calls of shots fired from Senior Towers apartments. Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the apartment and received no response. While at the scene possible gunshots were heard from inside the apartment. Officers then began evacuating nearby apartments.
13abc.com

Defiance County man killed in crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Defiance is dead after crashing his SUV Saturday evening in Williams County. Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, drove off the left side of the US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Jefferson Township and hit a pole, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

