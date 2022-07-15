ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

District attorney’s office: Suspect arrested in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — District attorney’s office: Suspect...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA man to be charged with murder for 'most inhumane crimes'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California as part of a deadly string of robberies last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop. Investigators have linked Malik Patt, 20, to the fatal shooting of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Two months after the Uvalde school massacre, Texas state police on Monday announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of troopers who were at Robb Elementary during 73 minutes of bewildering inaction by law enforcement as a gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the...
MONTANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Twin actors star in Kings Island’s ‘Off The Rails’

MASON, Ohio — Twin 13-year-old brothers Kayde and Liam Keffer are calling Ohio home for the summer as they star in Kings Island’s ‘Off The Rails.’. This young performer at Kings Island isn’t one of a kind. In fact, he’s got a twin brother who he shares the starring role with.
MASON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy