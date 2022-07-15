Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, responsible for 1985 torture, killing of DEA agent

A suspect whose girlfriend was found dead in her car in Mexico has become the subject of an FBI manhunt after he escaped custody and crossed back into the United States under an alias, authorities say. Tyler Adams, 50, was detained by authorities in Rosarito, Baja California after a decomposing body thought to belong to his partner Racquel Sabean was found in the Tijuana area on 31 May. On June 8, authorities issued an amber alert for 7-month-old Valentina Sabean, his daughter with Ms Sabean.Mexican police later located Valentina alive in Rosarito, Baja California, and have placed her in...
