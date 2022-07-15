ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, responsible for 1985 torture, killing of DEA agent

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael...

spectrumnews1.com

Fox News

Federal agents in California seize record breaking 5,000 pounds of meth crossing from Mexico

Four men have been charged with federal drug trafficking after authorities seized a record-breaking 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southern California. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that federal agents observed a 20-foot box truck cross into the United States from Mexico through a San Diego area port of entry around 5 p.m. on Thursday night.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
BBC

Mexican drugs lord Rafael Caro Quintero arrested

Mexican drugs lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who is on the US most wanted list, has been arrested in the western Sinaloa state, the Mexican Navy says. Mr Quintero, who is accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering a US drug enforcement agent in 1985, was held in the town of Choix.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mexico nabs FBI Most Wanted cartel boss accused of '80s kidnapping, murder of DEA agent

Mexican forces have arrested infamous drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero nearly a decade after he walked out of prison and returned to drug trafficking. An official with Mexico’s Navy on Friday confirmed Caro-Quintero’s arrest but provided no further details. Caro-Quintero left prison in 2013 after serving 28 years of a 40-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, El Chapo’s Elusive Son

As a successor to the helm of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar began trafficking drugs as a teenager. Now, he has reportedly expanded his father's empire to include meth and fentanyl. In the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico began trafficking marijuana, cocaine, and heroin into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

FBI hunt man fleeing Mexico after girlfriend’s body found in trunk

A suspect whose girlfriend was found dead in her car in Mexico has become the subject of an FBI manhunt after he escaped custody and crossed back into the United States under an alias, authorities say. Tyler Adams, 50, was detained by authorities in Rosarito, Baja California after a decomposing body thought to belong to his partner Racquel Sabean was found in the Tijuana area on 31 May. On June 8, authorities issued an amber alert for 7-month-old Valentina Sabean, his daughter with Ms Sabean.Mexican police later located Valentina alive in Rosarito, Baja California, and have placed her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

