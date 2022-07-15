FDNY rescues dog stranded on upper window ledge in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – FDNY firefighters came to the rescue of a dog stranded on a ledge on the upper floor of an apartment building in Manhattan Thursday.

Ladder 45 firefighters can be seen on video ascending toward the ledge in a ladder truck. To the relief of a crowd of onlookers gathered below, a firefighter from inside the apartment building opened up the window and brought the dog back inside.

It’s unclear how the dog got stuck in the precarious position in the first place.

