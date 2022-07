WASHINGTON (TND) — A lawsuit filed in California claims that Skittle candies contain a "known toxin" that makes them "unfit for human consumption." The class-action lawsuit filed against Mars Inc, the candy's parent company, by San Leandro, Calif. resident Jenile Thames. It alleges that the company uses a toxic called titanium dioxide. Thames claims that people who eat Skittles are at a "heightened risk of a host of health effects for which they were unaware stemming from genotoxicity – the ability of a chemical substance to change DNA," according to The Guardian.

