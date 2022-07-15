ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tristan Thompson Parties In Greece After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting Baby No. 2 With Khloe Kardashian

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago
Image Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Tristan Thompson enjoyed a getaway to Mykonos, Greece before he welcomes his next child. The NBA star, 31, was seen wandering around the gorgeous city after grabbing lunch in THESE PHOTOS from Friday, July 15. Tristan wore a short-sleeved turquoise paisley button-up shirt and matching shorts with a pair of white sneakers. He also sported brown sunglasses that blocked out the sun and added some bling to his look with a silver chain necklace and diamond studs in his ears.

Tristan Thompson (Photo: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

Although Mykonos is known to be a party city, Tristan appeared to be pretty low-key on his trip overseas. The famous athlete is currently awaiting the birth of his and Khloe Kardashian‘s second child together. The exes, who also share daughter True Thompson, 4, conceived their son via surrogate in November 2021, one month before Khloe dumped Tristan after learning he secretly fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

“When Khloe and Tristan decided to have a second child together, Khloe did it with the hopes that it would fix all the damage that was done in the past,” an EXCLUSIVE source told HollywoodLife. “They were in a good place. They discussed it a lot and they both wanted True to have a sibling that she shares the same father and mother with.”

At the time, The Kardashians star and the Chicago Bulls player were giving things another shot following past instances of infidelity on Tristan’s end. But in December 2021, their relationship ended for good over Tristan’s paternity scandal. Maralee has since claimed that Tristan still hasn’t paid her any support for their 7-month-old son Theo.

Tristan will became a father of four once Khloe’s surrogate gives birth. In addition to True and Theo, he’s also a parent to 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend and social media influencer Jordan Craig.

Lj Swinney
1d ago

🤣🤣🤣At least he having two with someone that's rich but the other lady he just had one with going to be at his pocket for real

Vegan
1d ago

How can they be exes. Friends with Benefits I assume. So sick of these people.

Selena Santana
1d ago

I don't advocate not being a good dad, but I don't feel sorry for Maralee at all. That's what she gets for messing with a man she knew was with someone, and probably only having the baby for money and clout. The baby deserves better, but she deserves what she gets. unfortunately with the way child support is, there's no way to distinguish the two.

