Aurora Fire Rescue interim chief appointed

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – As they search to identify the person who will fill the vacant fire chief position in Aurora, city officials have appointed someone to the position in an interim fashion.

This is now the second open high-level emergency response position in the city.

Officials in Aurora have been working to fill the full-time position of the city’s police chief following the controversial departure of former Police Chief Vanessa Wilson . Interim Police Chief Dan Oates was appointed to his role back in May and the search for a full-time hire began this week.

For fire rescue, city management has appointed Deputy Chief Allen Robnett, who has served as a member of the department for the past 33 years, to the temporary role until a full-time hire is made.

“We know that Chief Robnett will serve Aurora well in the position of Interim Chief. He has both the professional experience and the personal values to lead the department in service to our community,” City Manager Jim Twombly said.

The Ashford graduate who was born in Aurora has served as a member of the AFR in the following capacities:

Firefighter

Fire Investigator

Lieutenant

Captain

Public Information Officer

Battalion Chief

Commander

Deputy Chief of Professional Development and Personnel Support

“I recognize the value that Chief Gray brought to Aurora Fire Rescue, and his contributions are sure to be lasting and impactful for the organization, its members and for our community,” Twombly said.

The process to fill the full-time position following Robnett’s temporary appointment will begin in the coming weeks and will include an opportunity for the community to weigh in.

FOX31 will publish how, when and where that public input will be taken into consideration once city officials release that information.

