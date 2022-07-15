South Carolina man gets 20-year sentence for shooting spree on I-95

A South Carolina man who on Sept. 5, 2020, fired shots at motorists and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in North Carolina and into Virginia has been ordered to serve 20 years in federal prison.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 35, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II in Wilmington.

To view the news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office about the sentencing, click on: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ednc/pr/man-sentenced-20-years-federal-prison-shooting-rampage-i-95-north-carolina

The Telegram will provide more information later.