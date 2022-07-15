ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina man gets 20-year sentence for shooting spree on I-95

By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

A South Carolina man who on Sept. 5, 2020, fired shots at motorists and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in North Carolina and into Virginia has been ordered to serve 20 years in federal prison.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 35, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II in Wilmington.

To view the news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office about the sentencing, click on: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ednc/pr/man-sentenced-20-years-federal-prison-shooting-rampage-i-95-north-carolina

The Telegram will provide more information later.

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

