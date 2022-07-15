ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 252: Humboldt County’s news podcast

By Myles Cochrane
Cover picture for the articleThere is a critical local need for blood donations, a transphobic hate crime was alleged at a Fortuna store, Sheriff Honsal says hate has no place in Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt is on track to provide medication abortions on campus, the local bus system gets $40M on its path to...

Burn Suspension Coming Soon

California has already experienced an unusually early start to wildfire activity amidst an ongoing drought and historically low rainfall and reservoir levels. While wildfires are a natural part of California’s landscape, wildfire activity in California and across the west is starting earlier and ending later each year. Warmer spring and summer temperatures, reduced snowpack, and earlier spring snowmelt create longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation making forests more susceptible to severe wildfire.
Mateel Forever: Reggae Legacy at the Mateel August 13, 14

Reggae on the River presents Mateel Forever: Reggae Legacy with the Wailing Souls, Marlon Asher & Mystic Roots, Stay Positive Sound & Guerilla Takeover and a Humboldt County Reggae Showcase. The event takes place Saturday August 13th and August 14th at the Mateel Community Center, 59 Rusk Lane in Redway. Reggae Legacy honors the impact of the Reggae on the River festival has made both in Southern Humboldt County and on the global reggae scene for nearly four decades. A second day has been added with a Humboldt County Reggae showcase featuring Judrum, Irie Rockerz, Mykal Somer, Seed and Soil, DJ’s Justone & Irie Adina.
Prescribed Burn Tuesday West of Redway

Press release from the Southern Humboldt chapter of the Humboldt County Prescribed Burn Association:. There is a prescribed burn planned for tomorrow, Tuesday July 19th, west of Redway, near the Briceland-Thorne road. This is a Southern Humboldt Chapter Prescribed Burn Association project being implemented by local government agencies, primarily the Briceland Volunteer Fire Department with operational support provided by Telegraph Ridge, Shelter Cove, and Miranda VFDs, and greater Humboldt County PBA membership. There will be three separate burn units of grass with a total area of about 4 acres. As with all prescribed burns, local weather conditions and forecasts are closely monitored before any ignition takes place, and appropriate resources will be in position to control the fire. Please use caution driving in the area, expect an increase in traffic with fire personnel and multiple engines arriving to assist. Some smoke could affect the area in the morning to early afternoon.
Bayside Park Farm CSA Has Discounted Shares Available for Local Produce

The City of Arcata’s Bayside Park Farm has discounted shares available for this season’s CSA program. Farm share enrollment is currently available for weekly pickups. Bayside Park Farm is located at 930 Old Arcata Road and the discounted share cost is $470 for organic, fresh produce and flowers through October. Payment plans are available.
Paul Johnson Leads a 90-minute Nature Hike through the Arcata Marsh

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM):. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, July 23. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants, ecology, and/or often unnoticed things at the Marsh. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Bear Sightings in McKinleyville

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM)- Bear sightings in a McKinleyville neighborhood is prompting plenty of talk among local residents, here is a picture of a bear recently walking through a neighborhood. This is a snapshot from a recent video taken by McKinleyville resident Jennifer Dunham, who shared it with us at Redwood News. The video got hundreds […] The post Bear Sightings in McKinleyville appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
‘Sup With Supes This Week? Road Repairs, Cannabis, Motorcycle Noise at Ferndale Fairgrounds and Much More

At 9 o’clock sharp, because county business could take all day! This week, your Board of Supervisors is poised to cover several issues of public interest, and receive department reports updating the Supes as usual. Below is a breakdown of the agenda for the meeting. With a quick read, you can see what’s going down, and speak your mind during public comment.
Coastal Commission Reviews Sea Level Mitigation Measures for Arcata-Eureka Highway 101 Corridor

Local coastal experts expect Humboldt Bay’s shoreline to rise by as much as three feet in the next 40 years. One area of particular concern in the Humboldt Bay region is the Highway 101 corridor between Arcata and Eureka, a six-mile stretch of road that could be inundated by seawater if immediate steps are not taken to mitigate the impacts of sea level rise.
Salyer, CA USA

We were headed from Anderson California to the coast for the day to get away from the heat. We stopped at the Francis B. Matthew’s Rest Area and when I went to get my dog water from the little fountain, I saw this heart hanging there. I read that it needed a home and declared it has found one. It made me very happy and it felt good on the inside to have this left just for me to find.
After chase through Berkeley Hills, woman arrested in Humboldt County

Nine hours after leading officers on a chase through the Berkeley Hills, authorities in Humboldt County arrested a woman they say had claimed to be a federal agent and tried to hit four people in Berkeley with her car. The California Highway Patrol (Garberville Area) arrested Rahila Jarrett, 48, of...
Humboldt Wildlife Care Center Needs Community Support to Raise Up This Baby Ring-tailed Cat

The Humboldt Wildlife Care Center is looking for support for the community to get this little guy raised up enough to make it on his own. A very young Ring-tailed Cat, a small adorable and ferocious cousin of the Raccoon, who was separated from his mother has been in care the last 4 days, with about a 75 to go before he’ll be old enough and ready to be on his own!
Spy Camera Located in Fortuna Park Restroom

On Tuesday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., two juvenile females located a spy camera affixed to the interior restroom stall door at Rohner Park. The camera was situated in a manner as to video anyone sitting on the toilet. The two juvenile females had removed the camera and disposed of it.
OBITUARY: Scott Edward Messer Sr., 1956-2022

Scott Edward Messer Sr. died suddenly at home in Eureka on May 2, 2022 at the age of 65. We mourn his loss. Scott was born on August 11, 1956 at the former Trinity Hospital in Arcata to Geraldine Lois (Petersen) Alden and Richard Allen Messer. He was the oldest of three brothers.
Unattended Candle Lights Vehicle, Automotive Repair Shop on Fire in Eureka

At 1:29 A.M. a single Humboldt Bay Fire unit was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire to the rear of an automotive repair shop on the 800 Block of Fourth Street. Within a minute of the initial dispatch, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatchers received additional information indicating that the burning vehicle was in close proximity to the building. The Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatchers upgraded the response to a full structure fire response. Three additional units and a duty officer also responded.
Bill Hummel Recognized for 10+ Years of ‘Exceptional Service’ to Veterans

This is a press release from Fortuna Veterans of Foreign Wars:. Former Quartermaster William “Bill” Hummel received an award, from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, for his exceptional service to veterans over the past ten years. Hummel oversaw many of the financial and logistical responsibilities of the local...
