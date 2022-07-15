(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 252: Humboldt County’s news podcast

Press release from the Southern Humboldt chapter of the Humboldt County Prescribed Burn Association:. There is a prescribed burn planned for tomorrow, Tuesday July 19th, west of Redway, near the Briceland-Thorne road. This is a Southern Humboldt Chapter Prescribed Burn Association project being implemented by local government agencies, primarily the Briceland Volunteer Fire Department with operational support provided by Telegraph Ridge, Shelter Cove, and Miranda VFDs, and greater Humboldt County PBA membership. There will be three separate burn units of grass with a total area of about 4 acres. As with all prescribed burns, local weather conditions and forecasts are closely monitored before any ignition takes place, and appropriate resources will be in position to control the fire. Please use caution driving in the area, expect an increase in traffic with fire personnel and multiple engines arriving to assist. Some smoke could affect the area in the morning to early afternoon.

REDWAY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO