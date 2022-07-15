ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Federally wanted man identified in High Point Walmart armed robbery

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBnCt_0ghGpfk000

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A federally wanted man has been identified as the suspect in Wednesday’s armed robbery of a Walmart Supercenter in High Point.

At 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police came to the Walmart Supercenter location on 2628 South Main Street after getting reports of an armed robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnZiI_0ghGpfk000
The area surrounding 2628 South Main Street (Google Maps)

Managers at Walmart told police that the suspect robbed an employee at gunpoint and then stole money from the cash register.

On Friday, investigators identified Dwayne Lanny Cuthrell, 35, of High Point, as the suspect in the armed robbery.

Cuthrell is currently being held without bond in the Guilford County Jail on federal charges unrelated to the armed robbery at Walmart. The nature of those charges have yet to be disclosed.

Records show that Cuthrell was taken into custody by US Marshals sometime on Thursday.

High Point detectives obtained warrants for Cuthrell’s arrest for the following charges:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Assault by pointing a gun

Cuthrell will be served on those charges pending the outcome of his federal cases.

The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community

engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our

community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone

with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of

High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police seeking shooting suspect

The Danville police are seeking information on a shooting that occurred Sunday evening at a convenience store near Memorial Drive. Police were called to the area of Memorial Drive between North Ridge and Poplar streets at 6:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A 42-year-old Danville man suffered a...
DANVILLE, VA
randolphnewsnow.com

Police Investigating Shooting Earlier This Month That Left One Dead

ASHEBORO N.C. – A local man was killed in a shooting in Asheboro earlier this month and now police are asking for information from the public. According to information from Robbie Brown Asst Chief and of the Asheboro Police Department just before midnight on July 9th 2022, officers responded to a disorderly call for service at 219 Dunlap Street in Asheboro. When they arrived they located a Hispanic male laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.
ASHEBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Greensboro residents share Randleman Road crime concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There were three robberies in three days less than three miles apart on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Two banks and a convenience store were targeted in the middle of the day, according to the Greensboro Police Department.  The crimes have nearby business owners uneasy.  “It’s scary. I’m not going to lie,” said William […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem pastor says van stolen from church

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Lexwin Baptist Church in Winston-Salem are asking for the public’s help finding a van they say was stolen from them. Pastor Erick Goff tells FOX8 that someone broke into the church between midnight and 6 a.m. on Friday. Goff says the people who broke in came in through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Walmart Supercenter#Us Marshals#Point Walmart#P3
wcti12.com

Brawl between 20-30 Winston-Salem Juveniles

Winston-Salem Police responded to 2101 Peters Creek Parkway to assist off-duty officers Saturday night. According to officers, there was a brawl between 20-30 juveniles in the parking lot. Officers managed to detain three juveniles while several others fled from the scene. . The juveniles were released to their parents. Juvenile...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
truecrimedaily

3 arrested for allegedly robbing North Carolina Waffle House after eating a meal there

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (TCD) -- Three Texans were arrested last week for allegedly committing armed robbery inside a Waffle House where they had just eaten a meal. According to a statement, on Monday, July 11, a family of six entered the Waffle House located at 110 Daniel Boone St. in Hillsborough, North Carolina, and ordered food. After a "brief meal," one of the suspects, Tony Lemon, allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money from Waffle House employees.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WXII 12

3 teens detained for fighting at a carnival in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three teens were detained Friday night for fighting at a carnival on Peters Creek Parkway, according to a report from the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police were called to assist off-duty officers working at the carnival after several fights began in the parking lot area. According to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 in custody after Rockingham County standoff situation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — NC-87 was blocked off as the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office dealt with an active standoff situation. According to the RCSO, a man poured gasoline on himself and was threatening to shoot anyone that came into contact with him as he shot at the ground in his yard. Law enforcement units […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

I-85 North crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene of a crash on I-85 northbound Monday afternoon. Three lanes of the interstate have been shut down at Mt. Hope Church Road due to a vehicle accident with injuries. Three vehicles appear to be involved, according to WFMY News 2...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Truist bank robbed, police searching for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A bank was robbed at 11 a.m. on Randleman Road, Greensboro police said. Friday morning, police responded to the Truist bank on Randleman Road after receiving reports of a robbery. According to police, witnesses described the suspect as a Black man, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy