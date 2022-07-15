Stella Louise Rager Todd, 78, of Elkton

Christian County is once again ‘red’ on the Kentucky COVID-19 community spread level map, as cases continue to tick up across the state and country. There were 12,798 newly reported cases in the Commonwealth within the last week, along with 49 new deaths, which brings the death toll since the pandemic began up to 16,293. The positivity rate has risen to 17.70 percent, with Christian, Trigg and counties to the north and west all ‘red’ on the map. Todd County remains in the ‘yellow’.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO