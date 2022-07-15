Stella Louise Rager Todd, 78, of Elkton

Funeral services for 83-year-old Addie Pearl Chambers Hunt of Hopkinsville will be Friday, July 22 at 12:30pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. There will be no visitation.
Funeral services for 76-year-old Thomas Anthony “TC” Carden of Madisonville will be Thursday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services for 65-year-old Lillian Elizabeth Nesbitt Green of Trenton will be Saturday, July 30, at noon at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 10am at the funeral home.
Funeral services for 77-year-old Willie Lee Steele of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, July 20 at 12:30pm at the Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday morning at 11:30. Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral services for 78-year-old Frances Irene Coleman Barlow of Killeen Texas and formerly of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, July 21 at 12:30pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday morning at 11:30.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for 61-year-old Jeff Helton of Princeton. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Three sons – Gavin Helton, Princeton; Brandon Johnson, Ringo, Georgia; and Steven (Shelby) Cearlock, Hillsboro, Ill. Three brothers – John Helton, Princeton; Dennis Helton,...
Christian County is once again ‘red’ on the Kentucky COVID-19 community spread level map, as cases continue to tick up across the state and country. There were 12,798 newly reported cases in the Commonwealth within the last week, along with 49 new deaths, which brings the death toll since the pandemic began up to 16,293. The positivity rate has risen to 17.70 percent, with Christian, Trigg and counties to the north and west all ‘red’ on the map. Todd County remains in the ‘yellow’.
The Cadiz Lions Club has elected its officers that will help take the club into its 80th year of service to Cadiz and Trigg County. Marsha Prater will serve as president and treasurer of the club. Manuel Brown will serve as vice-president and Charlotte Brown will be the secretary for 2022-23.
A Trigg County man was arrested after he allegedly caused a woman to wreck following a domestic disturbance at their home. An arrest citation for 54-year old Gregory Fletcher of Cadiz for the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says he got in his vehicle and chased the victim when she left the home, following her very closely at speeds of 70 mph toward Hopkinsville.
Very friendly. Jumped in my window. Has on a collar… but no chip. I’m certain he belongs to someone. Please ID with gender and color of collar. Found between Dawson Springs and Cerulean. Contact: Heather Rogers at (270) 350-0117.
The event will feature a 5K Run, a human foosball tournament, concessions, inflatables, guest speakers, and a concert. Brother Harrell Riley of HR Ministries says both the 5K and foosball tournament have a $25 entry fee, including a Summer Slam t-shirt. The proceeds will go to the Christmas Shoebox ministry.
All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened at the 42-mile marker in Lyon County. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District One Public Information Officer Keith Todd said the initial multi-vehicle crash at this site involved a SEMI pulling a tanker loaded with hydrofluoric acid. During the crash, the tanker separated from the tractor rig and rolled down an embankment into a ditch.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend marked the opening weekend for the Fountain Row Entertainment District in downtown Bowling Green. Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and carry them around within the confines of the district. WBKO was able to talk with a...
Motorists returning to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 can expect some significant delays for the next few months, beginning Monday, as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will restrict the westbound side to one lane to allow for inside shoulder reconstruction. The lane restriction will be from the 92 to the 86...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What was supposed to be a pleasant morning before heading to work, quickly turned into every business owner’s nightmare for Tin Roof Coffee Bus owners Sara and Joshua Bradford. “I received a text message from our bank that said our account was overdrawn, immediately...
Charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter in the April 7, 2020, deaths of her 3-year-old and 7-month-old, the trial of Cadiz woman Keyona Bingham began Monday in Trigg County Circuit Court — and wasted little time drawing strong emotions. Among the afternoon’s admitted evidence from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie...
Whataburger has announced a timeframe for the opening of several new locations across Middle Tennessee. Whataburger has opened two Nashville area locations and has plans to open eight more. Recently opened locations include 1123 Nashville Pike in Gallatin and 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. Whataburger will continue to grow...
