West Virginia State Fair to use new metal detector system

By Amanda Barren
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago
FAIRLEA, WV (WOWK) – A sign of the times will be visible this summer at the West Virginia State Fair.

In a move to keep fairgoers safe, CEO Kelly Collins said, an “open gate” metal detector system will be set up for people to walk through upon entrance.

Collins told 13 News that they liked this system because people won’t have to empty their pockets or bags.

If something is detected they can pull that person to the side to keep the line moving.

Collins said that over the years large bags have always been subject to search at the fair. He also said it wasn’t an easy decision, but one they didn’t take lightly.

The State Fair of West Virginia runs August 11-20.

WTRF- 7News

Comcast awarded funding to expand service in Northern West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of over $20.8 million in grant funding to begin a series of six massive broadband infrastructure projects across the state through the Major Broadband Project Strategies (MBPS) program. The MBPS program is a branch of Gov. Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy – a...
POLITICS
Hinton News

Treasurer Moore unveils new ‘West Virginia Cash Now’ automated unclaimed property program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announced a new, automated system for sending unclaimed property to its rightful owners has officially launched and plans to send nearly $4.6 million in checks to verified recipients – without the need for those individuals to file paperwork with his Office. The new program, titled “West Virginia Cash Now,” has officially launched online at WVCashNow.com. “We’re excited to announce this new process for automatically returning unclaimed money to its rightful owners, bypassing the need to file paperwork with our Office to claim it,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is one of the many ways...
CHARLESTON, WV
stalbanswv.com

State of the City of St. Albans August 2022

I am back writing this article after missing last month due to a very hectic schedule, and quite frankly, it slipped my mind. It’s been such a busy and successful summer in St. Albans, West Virginia already. Yakfest a Huge Success. What a great weekend we had June 17-18...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
