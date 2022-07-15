West Virginia State Fair to use new metal detector system

FAIRLEA, WV (WOWK) – A sign of the times will be visible this summer at the West Virginia State Fair.

In a move to keep fairgoers safe, CEO Kelly Collins said, an “open gate” metal detector system will be set up for people to walk through upon entrance.

Collins told 13 News that they liked this system because people won’t have to empty their pockets or bags.

If something is detected they can pull that person to the side to keep the line moving.

Collins said that over the years large bags have always been subject to search at the fair. He also said it wasn’t an easy decision, but one they didn’t take lightly.

The State Fair of West Virginia runs August 11-20.