In the third edition of El Paso Restaurants Who Have Stood The Test Of Time, we are taking a look at six more longstanding eateries across the Sun City. Over the last couple of months, we've shared some of the El Paso restaurants that have survived the test of time, which average out over 600 years in business combined at the following popular local hot spots, including:

EL PASO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO