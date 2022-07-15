ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 13:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-18 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound Widespread rain is expected to continue through tonight and then another round of rain beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday. Additional rainfall is expected through most of next week. Expected additional rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning: Anchorage Bowl: 0.75" to 1.00" Matanuska Valley: 1.00" to 1.50" Susitna Valley: 0.50" to 1.50" Western Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Eastern Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Whittier and Portage Valley: 1.0" to 2.0" The prolonged rain event could push small streams and creeks to or slightly above bankfull. Smaller rivers could see water levels rise to bankfull, especially in the Mat-Su Valleys. Water levels along larger rivers are expected to remain below bankfull. The Kenai River is expected to remain at bankfull through next week as heavy rain works its way down into the river. In urban areas, ponding of water and localized flooding on poorly drained roadways is also possible. Please use caution when driving or when recreating along or on area waterways. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, northwestern Duval and south central Charlton Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Bryceville, or 15 miles southwest of Callahan, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bryceville, Baldwin and Whitehouse Air Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, several strong thunderstorms remain in the area capable of producing small hail and heavy rain which could lead to localized flash flooding.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 319 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located just north of Crown King and is moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 22:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne PATCHY FOG THIS MORNING Patchy fog is present around the area this morning. Remain alert for reduced visibility through the early daytime hours this morning.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Elko County through 245 PM PDT At 205 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 17 miles northwest of Currie, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief heavy rainfall along with gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wells, Ruby Valley, Clover Valley, Angel Lake and Secret Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWEST NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. * Humidity...10-15% during the afternoon with poor overnight recoveries. * Duration...3-8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet with sets to 8 feet. For the Beach Hazards Statement, breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. Highest surf on exposed southwest facing beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Localized beach erosion will also be possible. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...A long period south southwest swell will generate high surf along southwest facing beaches Tuesday and Wednesday. An additional south swell will maintain high surf along south facing beaches into Thursday, mainly for far northern San Diego County into Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morgan; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Perry and northwestern Morgan Counties through 545 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bremen, or 8 miles west of New Lexington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Lexington, Somerset, Shawnee, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today 90 to 100. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph late this afternoon, tonight, and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon for the heat. For the strong winds, starting at 3 pm today and continuing through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Lee, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Cross; Greene; Lee; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Cross, St. Francis, Lee AR and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 11:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Winds: West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 13 percent.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson PATCHY FOG THIS MORNING Patchy fog is present around the area this morning. Remain alert for reduced visibility through the early daytime hours this morning.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 159 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Elko, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. The dust will be over I-80 from west of Elko to Deeth, including Lamoille Highway from Lamoille to Elko. Locations impacted include Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Marshall, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Pennington, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 06:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: East Marshall; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Pennington; Roseau; West Marshall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marshall, southeastern Kittson, Roseau and northwestern Pennington Counties through 745 AM CDT At 703 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pinecreek to near Radium. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pinecreek around 705 AM CDT. Rosewood around 720 AM CDT. Roseau around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Dakota Junction, Mavie, Longworth and Warroad. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Giles County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Western Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 143 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mc Coy to near Fairlawn to near Pulaski, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Newport and Eggleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILES COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 10:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Sanborn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Forestburg. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, many of the county and township roads along the river are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Monday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu James River Forestburg 12.0 13.1 Mon 9 AM 13.1 13.2 13.3
SANBORN COUNTY, SD

