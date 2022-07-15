ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Man Charged For Providing Fentanyl In Deadly Overdose At Morris County Hotel: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Mount Olive Days Inn Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 30-year-old man was charged after providing Fentanyl to a man who later overdosed at a Morris County hotel and died, authorities announced.

John P. Rowe, of Budd Lake, was charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said in a joint release alongside local officials.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive male at the Mount Olive Days Inn hotel found the 19-year-old victim — identified only as “G.B.” — unconscious on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Carroll said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead the following day. The Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office found his cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

A follow-up investigation found that Rowe sold the victim fentanyl in Morristown two days prior to his death, Carroll said.

Rowe was previously charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, conspiring to distribute drugs, and possession of drugs, authorities said.

Rowe was being detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings in accordance with bail reform.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

“Drug dealers should be on notice that we will not hesitate to charge them with the first-degree Strict Liability Drug-Induced Death statute when the facts support the connection between the dealer and the death of their user/victim,” Carroll said.

“Dealers of deadly Fentanyl should pay special attention as they are dealing lethal substances often to unknowing consumers who may overdose.”

Assisting agencies include the Mount Olive Township Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

