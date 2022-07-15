ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC on ABC 3 video: Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez face off one final time

By Nolan King
 3 days ago
ELMWOOD, N.Y. – Friends-turned-opponents, Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez came face-to-face one final time Friday ahead of their fight Saturday.

Ortega (15-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Rodriguez (13-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) square off in a five-round featherweight main event, atop the UFC on ABC 3 card, which takes place at USB Arena. The main card airs on ABC after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

Both fighters look to rebound from losses in their most recent outings. Ortega lost a unanimous decision to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266. A few months prior, Rodriguez dropped a unanimous decision to former titleholder Max Holloway.

The ceremonial faceoffs took place Friday, hours after fighters officially made weight. Check out Ortega and Rodriguez’s faceoff in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 3.

