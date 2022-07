LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 6:30 p.m.:. Two people are injured after an early afternoon shooting in North Little Rock, the police departed said in an updated news release. The North Little Rock Police Department said preliminary information indicates the shooting began before 1 p.m. at another location - possibly from a vehicle - before ending in a collision in the 3600 block of MacArthur Drive.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO