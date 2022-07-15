ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

OBITUARY: JoAnn Adcock Nutting

By Carter Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2FUB_0ghGjznC00

ROCKINGHAM — JoAnn Adcock Nutting, 83, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Mrs. Nutting was born Oct. 20, 1938 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late William Lester and Inez Edna Childers Adcock.

She was a member of East Rockingham United Methodist Church, retired as bridal consultant with Belk Department Store and enjoyed playing cards with friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dr. William Adcock Jr., Robert Adcock and Faye Poplin.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, James Francis Nutting; children, Mike Smith (Kim), James Nutting (Robin), Laura Cockman ( Mike) and Rebekah Day (Erin); grandchildren, Amanda Grant (Blaine), Paige Kentner (Ryan), Gracie Nutting, Amelia Day, Matthew Cockman and Olivia Cockman; great-grandchildren, Colton Grant, Josie Grant, Selah Kentner, Mia Kentner and Clara Kentner; and sister, Linda Hendricks.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Michael Griffin and Dena White officiating. Interment will follow privately for the family in Richmond County Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Kirk S. Kapp

ROCKINGHAM — Kirk S. Kapp, 70, of Rockingham passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at his home. He was born July 4, 1952 in LaMoure, North Dakota, a son of Esther Harr Kapp and the late Al Kapp. Kirk lived a very full life and worked doing the things...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jacob Ryan Carver

SOUTHERN PINES — Jacob Ryan Carver, 28, of Southern Pines, passed away Friday July 15, 2022. He was born in Charlotte, son of Walid Ayoub El-Saikali and Teresa Rader Hamrick. Jacob graduated from Marlboro Academy in 2012. Some of his best memories were made in West Virginia where he...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Patrick Monroe Snead

ROCKINGHAM — Patrick Monroe Snead, 53, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital–Richmond. Patrick was born Aug. 28, 1968 in Richmond County, a son of Janice Faye Williams Snead Greene and the late John Stanley Snead. He was employed with Richmond Yarns...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Kay Frances Thomas Prince

ROCKINGHAM — Kay Frances Thomas Prince, 87, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. Mrs. Prince was born May 20, 1935 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Paul Thomas and the late Shirley Webb Gibson. She had worked in retail sales...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Robert L. Stewart Sr.

LAUREL HILL — Robert L. “Bobby” Stewart Sr. of Laurel Hill passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at his sister’s home. He was born in Richmond County, a son of the late Martin A. and Addie Louise Adcock Stewart. He graduated from Rohanen High School. Those...
LAUREL HILL, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Lacy Odell Dunn Sr.

HAMLET — Mr. Lacy Odell Dunn Sr., 92, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Richmond Pines, Hamlet. He was born Dec. 15, 1929 in Richmond County, son of the late James Bernard Dunn and Lillian Kelly Dunn. Mr. Dunn was a veteran of the United States...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Roberta D. Graham

Roberta D. Graham, 49, passed on Monday, July 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10 a.m. until noon at New Zion AME Zion Church, 554 Addor Road, Pinebluff. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
PINEBLUFF, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Walter McCain Jr.

ROCKINGHAM —Walter McCain Jr. “Funkytizer #1,” 59, of Rockingham, passed on Thursday, July 7, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at St. Peters United Methodist Church, 205 N. Bridges St., Hamlet. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Robin
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Gladys K. Crowley

HAMLET — Gladys K. Crowley, 83, of Hamlet, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born Aug. 31, 1938 in Oconee County, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Hovey D. and Molly Rowland Kelley. Gladys was a member of Faith Fellowship Church...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Peggy Smith Sills

ROCKINGHAM — Peggy Smith Sills, 82, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born Oct. 30, 1939 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late William Harold and Arbutus West Smith. She retired from the textile industry. Peggy and her daughter...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Garris McDonald

HAMLET — Mr. James “Jim” Garris McDonald, 78, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born July 27, 1943 in Richmond County, son of the late Willie Grafton and Sallie Lee McDonald. Mr. McDonald served in the United...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Sarah Grace Wall

Sarah Grace Wall, 84, of New York, formerly of Richmond County, passed on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Funeral will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Viewing will be 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, July 12, prior to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Belk Department Store#Carter Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Glay Ruth Patterson

ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Glay Ruth Patterson, 94, Rockingham passed Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be noon-5 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Ellis Lazelle Marks Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — Ellis Lazelle Marks Jr., 79, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. Mr. Marks was born Sept. 8, 1942 in Rockingham, a son of the late Rev. Ellis Lazelle and Myrtle Delorse Greene Marks. He was a graduate of Chadbourn High...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Bro. William Thomas Nicholson

Bro. William Thomas Nicholson, 72, of Georgia, formerly of Richmond County, passed on Friday, July 1, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Holly Grove Church Road, Rockingham. Viewing will be noon-1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital welcomes new infectious diseases specialist

PINEHURST — Madonna Biritwum, M.D., has joined FirstHealth of the Carolinas Infectious Diseases at Moore Regional Hospital. Dr. Biritwum received her Doctor of Medicine from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. She completed both her internship and residency in internal medicine at Harlem Hospital in New York and went on to complete her fellowship in infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York.
PINEHURST, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy