OBITUARY: JoAnn Adcock Nutting

ROCKINGHAM — JoAnn Adcock Nutting, 83, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Mrs. Nutting was born Oct. 20, 1938 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late William Lester and Inez Edna Childers Adcock.

She was a member of East Rockingham United Methodist Church, retired as bridal consultant with Belk Department Store and enjoyed playing cards with friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dr. William Adcock Jr., Robert Adcock and Faye Poplin.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, James Francis Nutting; children, Mike Smith (Kim), James Nutting (Robin), Laura Cockman ( Mike) and Rebekah Day (Erin); grandchildren, Amanda Grant (Blaine), Paige Kentner (Ryan), Gracie Nutting, Amelia Day, Matthew Cockman and Olivia Cockman; great-grandchildren, Colton Grant, Josie Grant, Selah Kentner, Mia Kentner and Clara Kentner; and sister, Linda Hendricks.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Michael Griffin and Dena White officiating. Interment will follow privately for the family in Richmond County Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.