Man arrested in deadly Sparks bar shooting

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three suspects were arrested this weekend after allegedly burglarizing several vehicles, authorities announced on Sunday. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday received a report from an employee at Crystal Bay Club Casino that two male subjects had broken the window of a vehicle parked across the street at the Tahoe Biltmore Casino in the Crystal Bay area.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Myron Dewey, an outspoken Native American activist, was killed in a car crash last September when another vehicle ran into his vehicle. For months, nobody was charged for the crash and his family thought that might be the end of the case. But ten months later, the driver was just charged. This came after deputies told Dewey's family that they were reopening the case.
TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) – Seven people, most of them grocery store employees, have been arrested in a major shoplifting bust in the North Lake Tahoe area last week.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of July 13, they got a call about several people reportedly loading up two vehicles with groceries allegedly stolen from the Tahoe Vista Safeway store.
Deputies got to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicles nearby.
A search of the vehicles soon uncovered nearly $2,500 worth of shoplifted groceries, the sheriff’s office says.
As it turns out, six of the suspects were employees at the Safeway store. Surveillance video captured the suspects loading up several carts of groceries in the store, deputies say.
All seven suspects – identified as 21-year-old Stefan Valcu, 19-year-old Radu Bucur, 20-year-old Patrick Bucurean, 20-year-old Daniel Copil, 23-year-old Sorin Uveghes, 21-year-old Flaviu Negru, and 20-year-old Christian Bodea – are now facing charges of felony burglary and conspiracy.
One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision near Stanford Way. The crash took place in the afternoon of July 6th, along Greg Street just west of Stanford Way. According to police, a suburban towing a cargo trailer tried to pull out of a driveway on the north side of Greg Street, made a U-turn, and turned into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May shook many to their core. A report on law enforcement reaction was released yesterday. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they’re reviewing that report and learning from it. While they never want a mass shooting to happen,...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Investigators say illegal fireworks were the cause of Saturday night’s wildfire in east Sparks. Now they are looking for those who set them off. A ring camera at a home in the neighborhood below captured the moment the fireworks lit up the skies in the hills above. Then several seconds later, what would be dubbed the ‘Skystone Fire’ setting those hillsides ablaze. Residents reacted with screams and shouts of ‘Oh, my God.’
Search crews with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and South Lake Tahoe recovered the body of an 80-year-old man who drowned near Zephyr Cove Monday. The incident was reported around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 where the Sheriff's Office says a man jumped into the lake to secure his boat to a buoy.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did. According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple northern Nevada law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest seven men between the ages of 18 and 22 after a Sparks home on I Street was invaded two times during the first week of July. At around 11:00 p.m. on July...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said Thursday it has arrested seven men ages 18 to 22 in two criminal cases in west Sparks, five on kidnapping charges. The crimes happened July 1 and July 7 in the 1800 block of I Street just west of Rock Boulevard. Police...
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department and the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) responded to a late night brush fire in the area of Los Altos east of Sparks Saturday. According to TMFR, they assisted Sparks Fire Department on knocking down the...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures were taken last year outside our studios of flakes falling from the sky. They were not captured in the wintertime. It was August 6, 2021—ash from the Dixie Fire. The fire which would be the largest in terms of acreage and cost for California,...
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Traffic in the area of the US-395 northbound Oddie Blvd. on ramp is at a crawl Friday afternoon as first responders clear an injury rollover crash. At least one person is injured as a result of the crash. Police first responded...
Crews with the Sparks Fire knocked down a fire involving a shed on Saturday. The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 on the 2600 block of Azul Court. Officials say the first arriving unit found a fully involved shed that had extended to propane cylinders and a neighboring fence.
The Reno Police Department is seeing a growing trend in our community. It involves large gatherings of people in parking lots, cul-de-sacs and other open areas where drivers spin their cars and trucks in circles. The gatherings are known as sideshows. "What's known as sideshows or street takeovers is another...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno car enthusiasts feel they are wrongfully being blamed for the recent spike in sideshows. This summer the Reno Police Department and the Sparks Police Department have seen a surge in sideshows which are illegal late-night gatherings where crowds come to watch drag racing and car stunts.
On Friday July 15, 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check. The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), a non-profit community organization. During the operation, a 19-year-old volunteer was used to check 12 businesses. Of those...
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Sparks Saturday night, police say. At approximately 6:05 p.m., the Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) patrol officers responded to a home at the 1300 block of Tyler Way on a report of family dsiturbance.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For construction crews it has been an around-the-clock operation, and for the state of Nevada, it certainly hasn’t been cheap. “We are doing it in phases,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “It’s $5 billion or thereabouts.”. The Governor was given a look at...
Comments / 0