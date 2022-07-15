ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested in deadly Sparks bar shooting

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
FOX Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was arrested for a shooting that killed one person early Friday morning. Sparks Police...

foxreno.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Authorities arrest 3 vehicle burglary suspects in North Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three suspects were arrested this weekend after allegedly burglarizing several vehicles, authorities announced on Sunday. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday received a report from an employee at Crystal Bay Club Casino that two male subjects had broken the window of a vehicle parked across the street at the Tahoe Biltmore Casino in the Crystal Bay area.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
FOX Reno

Driver just charged, accused of killing Nevada activist

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Myron Dewey, an outspoken Native American activist, was killed in a car crash last September when another vehicle ran into his vehicle. For months, nobody was charged for the crash and his family thought that might be the end of the case. But ten months later, the driver was just charged. This came after deputies told Dewey's family that they were reopening the case.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

7 Arrested, Including 6 Grocery Store Employees, After Large Shoplifting Bust Near Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) – Seven people, most of them grocery store employees, have been arrested in a major shoplifting bust in the North Lake Tahoe area last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of July 13, they got a call about several people reportedly loading up two vehicles with groceries allegedly stolen from the Tahoe Vista Safeway store. Deputies got to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicles nearby. A search of the vehicles soon uncovered nearly $2,500 worth of shoplifted groceries, the sheriff’s office says. As it turns out, six of the suspects were employees at the Safeway store. Surveillance video captured the suspects loading up several carts of groceries in the store, deputies say. All seven suspects – identified as 21-year-old Stefan Valcu, 19-year-old Radu Bucur, 20-year-old Patrick Bucurean, 20-year-old Daniel Copil, 23-year-old Sorin Uveghes, 21-year-old Flaviu Negru, and 20-year-old Christian Bodea – are now facing charges of felony burglary and conspiracy.
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Collision at Greg Street [Sparks, NV]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision near Stanford Way. The crash took place in the afternoon of July 6th, along Greg Street just west of Stanford Way. According to police, a suburban towing a cargo trailer tried to pull out of a driveway on the north side of Greg Street, made a U-turn, and turned into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Prater Way
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff responds to Uvalde report

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May shook many to their core. A report on law enforcement reaction was released yesterday. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they’re reviewing that report and learning from it. While they never want a mass shooting to happen,...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fireworks caused the ‘Skystone Fire’

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Investigators say illegal fireworks were the cause of Saturday night’s wildfire in east Sparks. Now they are looking for those who set them off. A ring camera at a home in the neighborhood below captured the moment the fireworks lit up the skies in the hills above. Then several seconds later, what would be dubbed the ‘Skystone Fire’ setting those hillsides ablaze. Residents reacted with screams and shouts of ‘Oh, my God.’
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Man drowns after attempting to hook boat to buoy in Lake Tahoe

Search crews with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and South Lake Tahoe recovered the body of an 80-year-old man who drowned near Zephyr Cove Monday. The incident was reported around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 where the Sheriff's Office says a man jumped into the lake to secure his boat to a buoy.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did. According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.
FOX Reno

Seven arrested after back-to-back Sparks home invasions

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple northern Nevada law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest seven men between the ages of 18 and 22 after a Sparks home on I Street was invaded two times during the first week of July. At around 11:00 p.m. on July...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

7 arrested in two west Sparks cases; 5 face kidnap charges

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said Thursday it has arrested seven men ages 18 to 22 in two criminal cases in west Sparks, five on kidnapping charges. The crimes happened July 1 and July 7 in the 1800 block of I Street just west of Rock Boulevard. Police...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Firefighters knock down brush fire off Los Altos east of Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department and the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) responded to a late night brush fire in the area of Los Altos east of Sparks Saturday. According to TMFR, they assisted Sparks Fire Department on knocking down the...
KOLO TV Reno

One year ago on July 19, 2021 the Dixie Fire began

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures were taken last year outside our studios of flakes falling from the sky. They were not captured in the wintertime. It was August 6, 2021—ash from the Dixie Fire. The fire which would be the largest in terms of acreage and cost for California,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Crews knock down shed fire near Spanish Springs

Crews with the Sparks Fire knocked down a fire involving a shed on Saturday. The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 on the 2600 block of Azul Court. Officials say the first arriving unit found a fully involved shed that had extended to propane cylinders and a neighboring fence.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

RPD to Crack Down on Sideshows

The Reno Police Department is seeing a growing trend in our community. It involves large gatherings of people in parking lots, cul-de-sacs and other open areas where drivers spin their cars and trucks in circles. The gatherings are known as sideshows. "What's known as sideshows or street takeovers is another...
2news.com

Reno Fire Crews Respond To Structure Fire On Hagar Road

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. An official with the Fire Department says the fire has been knocked down and there have been no injuries reported.
2news.com

RPD: Six local businesses fail alcohol compliance check, six pass

On Friday July 15, 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check. The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), a non-profit community organization. During the operation, a 19-year-old volunteer was used to check 12 businesses. Of those...
FOX Reno

Two people found dead inside Sparks home

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Sparks Saturday night, police say. At approximately 6:05 p.m., the Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) patrol officers responded to a home at the 1300 block of Tyler Way on a report of family dsiturbance.
KOLO TV Reno

New freeway ramps at Second and Mill streets near completion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For construction crews it has been an around-the-clock operation, and for the state of Nevada, it certainly hasn’t been cheap. “We are doing it in phases,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “It’s $5 billion or thereabouts.”. The Governor was given a look at...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy