MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The president of the Dakota State University will be participating in the White House Cyber Workforce and Education Summit on July 19. According to a press release from DSU, President José-Marie Griffiths will participate in roundtable discussions on three topics related to cyber-security jobs: cyber education; defense; and cyber workforce hiring. There is a workforce gap of about 700,000 vacancies in cyber-security, and collaborative efforts are needed to fill these critical positions for stakeholders in the government, private sector, and others.

