LIST: Where to get free gun locks in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — In response to the recent tragedies caused by gun violence, the New Orleans Police Department announced it they will be giving away gun locks to residents.

Starting on Friday, citizens looking to secure their weapons can pick up the free locks at any NOPD station in the city.

Police add that it is important to add extra security measures, especially when there are small children around. Police urge citizens to not store guns in their vehicles, even if they are secured.

Detectives are also urging people who own firearms to not store them in a car – even if they are secure. According to the NOPD, firearms have been stolen in nearly 20 percent of the vehicle burglaries that have occurred in Orleans Parish so far this year.

The decision comes after two young children were shot in New Orleans. On Tuesday, a one-year-old was shot in the leg at the Costco gas station in Carrollton, then on Wednesday, a two-year-old was rushed to the hospital after witnesses say he accidentally shot himself in a New Orleans East parking lot. Both shootings happened inside a car.

Gun locks will be available at the following locations:

First District – 501 North Rampart Street

Second District – 3401 Broadway Street

Third District – 4650 Paris Avenue

Fourth District – 2405 Sanctuary Drive

Fifth District – 3900 North Claiborne Avenue

Sixth District – 1930 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Seventh District—10101 Dwyer Road

Eighth District – 334 Royal Street

