NM Independent Automobile Dealers Association discusses black market auto sales

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- GoFundMe, the trusted leader in online fundraising, announced today that J Allard is joining the company as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Allard will be responsible for scaling GoFundMe’s technology infrastructure and overseeing the product, design and engineering teams. He will join the company’s executive team, reporting to and partnering closely with CEO Tim Cadogan. Allard will focus on developing the future of online fundraising and advancing the vision of GoFundMe to become the most helpful place on earth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005270/en/ GoFundMe Chief Product and Technology Officer, J Allard (Photo: Business Wire)

