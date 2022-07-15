ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NM Independent Automobile Dealers Association discusses black market auto sales

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack market auto sales are against the law and it’s harmful to local economy. The NM Independent Automobile Dealers Association has their eye on it. The NMIADA is a member driven association focused...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
The Associated Press

J Allard Joins GoFundMe as Chief Product and Technology Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- GoFundMe, the trusted leader in online fundraising, announced today that J Allard is joining the company as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Allard will be responsible for scaling GoFundMe’s technology infrastructure and overseeing the product, design and engineering teams. He will join the company’s executive team, reporting to and partnering closely with CEO Tim Cadogan. Allard will focus on developing the future of online fundraising and advancing the vision of GoFundMe to become the most helpful place on earth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005270/en/ GoFundMe Chief Product and Technology Officer, J Allard (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy