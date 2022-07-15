First responders affected by the high cost of fuel
By Gillian Trudeau
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”It was surprising if we would’ve had some sort of idea that that would happen we would’ve budgeted for, more for fuel but who could’ve predicted that fuel prices would get this high?” said Tim Meyers, senior director at Sanford...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead city engineer, Bob Zimmerman says after four years of construction and more than 20 years of planning, Moorhead’s railroad underpass is set to open on Friday, July 22. The underpass will allow traffic through SE Main, 20th, and 21st street in a...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local EMS crews are on high alert as temperatures soar, across the area. Sanford ambulance officials say over the weekend their crews responded to at least 4 heat-related calls. “It’s higher than that more than likely,” Don Martin, communications manager for Sanford Ambulance....
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Saturday I worked around the yard a bit and evidently I am not acclimated to the very hot & sticky air. Gosh it seemed hot! After having what seemed to be too much wind for a long time, a little breeze Saturday, would have felt nice though it is summer.
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 40 years in business, clothing store Laurie’s is calling it quits. In a Facebook post, owner Kristi Larkin writes:. Lily and I want to thank you for your loyal business and friendship to us at Laurie’s. We have decided to close our doors on August 31st. Please stop in to see us before then, and enjoy some great savings on all merchandise, and help us celebrate together on the countless memories made here at the store.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 11:30 P.M. on Friday, July 15, West Fargo Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the Red River Valley Fair parking lot. Authorities say they identified the driver as 32-year-old Matthew Garcia of Amarillo, Texas. Cass County Sheriff’s Office Deputies...
Two Moorhead teens suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and two Audubon teens were hurt in a two-car crash on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 17. Gabriel Paul Spader and Benjamin Soloan Dickey, both 18 and from Moorhead, were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. A third person in the car, Hunter Thomas Morehouse, 18, of Moorhead, was not injured.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area are concerned with the road construction on I-94 heading into Moorhead, due to how the road becomes a bottleneck and it gets congested. Especially after the recent deaths of three people from Friday’s crash. ”I feel that...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve been heading from Fargo towards Moorhead, or the Lakes, you’ve probably run into the traffic backing up I-94. Many have been running late for work or other errands as a result. We went to see how long it really takes to get through it.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Jamieson Capital Financial of Fargo has been ordered to stop doing business in the state by North Dakota Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler. She says Jeremy L. Carlson is not currently registered as a securities professional in any capacity in the state. Tyler has ordered the...
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A two-vehicle crash occurred Friday afternoon around 3:30 on Hwy 13, eastbound, approximately 6 miles west of Wahpeton, ND. A man operating a tractor, pulling a grass cutter, was traveling eastbound in the right lane of Hwy 13 and was struck from behind. An SUV...
North Dakota’s Securities Commissioner has suspended the registration of Fargo Investment firm Jamieson Capital Financial… and ordered the firm and its president, Jeremy Carlson, to cease and desist from alleged violations of securities laws. Commissioner Karen Tyler issued the order today (Mon), saying her department began investigating Jamieson...
3:16 a.m., A 22-year-old pedestrian was transported by air to an emergency room after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 14, about 2 miles east of Callaway. The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. 5:25 a.m., Sexual assault of a child by...
WOLVERTON, Minn. (KFGO) – As many as 40 first responders, including firefighters from Breckenridge, Abercrombie, North Dakota, and the Wilkin County sheriff’s deputies rescued a man half-buried in a grain bin on a farm near Wolverton Thursday. Breckenridge Fire Chief Tyler Sletterdahl says it is a very difficult...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for public’s help in finding 16-year-old Tobias Jamal Walker. Police say he was last seen at his home in Fargo on June 28th, 2022. Tobias is roughly 6′3″, 175 pounds and is described as Black and Native...
VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The fire has been put out, Valley News Live’s reporter on seen says damage was minimal. Firefighters from several departments were dispatched to a fire at a business in Vergas, Minnesota. The fire was reported at Paul’s Insulation on the afternoon of Friday,...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt, following a crash near Wahpeton, Friday. North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 3:30 PM, a truck was travelling eastbound on Hwy 13, about 6 miles West of Wahpeton, when it failed to see a tractor pulling a grass-cutter on the same side of the road, and rear-ended the tractor.
