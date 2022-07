SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 20-year-old Los Angeles man will be charged with three felony counts of special circumstances murder in connection with a robbery spree targeting convenience stores that left at least three dead and another three people wounded across several Southern California counties. The man’s 44-year-old neighbor will be charged with felonies in connection with several of the robberies that occurred in Orange County on July 11, 2022.

