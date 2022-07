As a small business owner, Monica Cavazos says she got her start going to pop-up markets. Her store, Weekend Warrior TX, is a hybrid online shop and travel trailer boutique. "There's no better place to meet your customers in person, talk about your products and get to touch them, feel them,” Cavazos said. “And people like to do that, too."

MCALLEN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO