ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Fair Has Long-Awaited Return

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yETSV_0ghGghgd00
People lined up for family-friendly rides. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

BERKELEY – The rides. The games. The funnel cakes. Yes, it’s finally back.

After a two-year hiatus, the Ocean County Fair made its return at its usual location: the Robert J. Miller Airpark on Route 530.

A healthy crowd was there on Thursday night, the second evening of the fair, to meet farm animals, try their hands at skills, and take in the best the county has to offer.

Rides lit up the evening sky as hair bands played from the speakers. Smoke from the grills hissed and filled the air with the scent of barbecue. Booths sold clothes, toys, and stuffed animals. Still other booths were there to spread the word about their products or county organizations.

Kids could make sand art. For those who wanted to be an art project, they could go to the henna tattoo or face painting booths.

“We haven’t had it for two years. We didn’t want to see it go away,” said Helen Ferraro, a long-time volunteer with the fair. She became acting Fair Chairperson after the death Jeff Adams a few months ago. Sadly, he did not get to see the fair come back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJrd3_0ghGghgd00
Bwana Jim introduces a crowd to a gila monster. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

The 2020 fair would have been the 73rd year of the fair. The only years they missed were 2020 and 2021.

“There are some staples that people ask for every year,” she said, like Bwana Jim, the wildlife expert who lets kids get up close and personal with snakes and other critters.

Even though it still had its familiar feeling, there were some fresh attractions. Hatchet throwing and laser tag hadn’t been done before. There had been dog shows, but this year’s Dynamo Dogs was new. There was a new ride vendor, Campy’s Blue Star Amusements.

The 4-H was looking forward to being back as well, said Amelia Valente, 4-H Program Associate and Laura Ferrie, 4-H Program Assistant.

“It’s the capstone to our year. The kids work really hard on their projects and now they can show them off,” Valente said. “It’s a fun time for them to feel proud and accomplished.”

As a leader in the organization, she said it’s rewarding to have a kid who is shy in September and watch them talk to the public about their pet or craft.

The fair is a great recruitment tool, as local children see what the group is all about, she said. Whatever interests the child has, 4-H can find some kind of youth development for them. Without the fair, it was hard to meet prospective members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rN8bd_0ghGghgd00
Plenty of food options are available at the fair. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

The 4-H tent had a score of projects the kids have been working on all year. Cages and pens contained fowl, rabbits, goats, and more. The air was humid and dense from a very brief rain storm earlier in the day, but there was a nice breath of cool air as you walked past the fans. The presentations were educational as well, teaching people such topics as how to prepare your pets for an emergency evacuation.

The remaining times for the fair (and some of the entertainment planned) are:

Friday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Whippoorwill Bluegrass Band; After the Reign

Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Strictly 60s; Jersey Jukebox; Magic of Marco

Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Unlimited ride wristbands available. Cowboy Larry’s Wild West Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9glA_0ghGghgd00
4-H had a number of animals you could see and learn about. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

The midway will have performances throughout the fair, with times to be announced. Many of them will be there every day, such as Dynamo Dogs, Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show, Pig Races, Chainsaw carver, pony rides, and the Mermaids Show.

Comments / 2

Related
Shore News Network

Bring the Family, The Monmouth County Fair Begins This Week

FREEHOLD — From blue ribbons to racing pigs, the Monmouth County Fair pulses with energy while retaining all the charm of an old-fashioned country fair. Held from Wednesday-Sunday, July 27-31, at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, this annual event is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Sand Tiger Shark Sighting Close To Beach In Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. (CBS) — A shark sighting down the shore, and it’s not too far from the beach. A sand tiger shark was spotted less than 100 yards off the beach, about a mile north of the Barnegat Inlet. Reel Fantasea Fishing Charters shared a video on Facebook, writing: “you never know what lurks below.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Tons Of Debris Removed In Jersey Shore Area Clean-Ups

JERSEY SHORE – Construction debris, household garbage, and more were removed from forests and shores as part of the Barnegat Bay Blitz. The clean-ups took place over several days. In one area of protected open space, crews from the State Department of Environmental Protection, Ocean County Parks, and the Public Works departments from Toms River and Berkeley collected three, 30-yard containers of trash and debris.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Artist Brings Jersey Shore Towns To Life With Illustrated Maps

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – An east coast artist is showing the beauty of shore towns with her creative illustrations of neighborhood maps. Her latest creation featuring Seaside Heights displays the famous boardwalk along with the Ferris wheel and a lighthouse representing the Breakwater Beach waterpark. Behind the boardwalk you can see people swimming in the ocean, and a sunset sky where the streets of Seaside Heights are drawn out.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Emergency Evacuation#Snake#Toys#Ocean County Fair
Shore News Network

Dear Jersey Shore Bennies, The Ocean is a No Parking Zone

BRIGANTINE, NJ – We see it happen every year. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the most bizarre things happen here at the Jersey Shore, but one constant thing is visitors driving on the beach with non-four-wheel drive vehicles, getting stuck and people leaving their vehicles parked on the beach during low tide, not realizing there are these things called tides.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Grand Opening Date for New Restaurant in Ocean Gate, NJ

It's no secret, it's one of my favorite spots in Ocean County and I love that a new restaurant is opening. Ocean Gate is my spot for the beautiful sunset at the Jersey Shore. The new restaurant's name is called Rosie's. According to their Facebook page, Rosie's is a restaurant, lounge, and bar. Rosie's is located at 401 Monmouth Avenue in Ocean Gate, NJ.
OCEAN GATE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
Jersey Shore Online

Merri Makers Donates Sign To Historical Society

BRICK – The Brick Township Historical Society members were pleased to have Rick Bott, owner of Merri Makers, a catering business at 511 Herbertsville Road in Brick, donate the sign from Allen Farms, the previous long-time business on the property, to the Society. Allen Farms was originally opened by Herb Allen in the 1940s as a vegetable and flower farm. Allen died in 1997, and his daughter Kim Allen Amos and her husband, the late Bert Amos, ran the business in later years. The sign hung on a retail building on the property.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Township Congratulates Two Police Retirees

TOMS RIVER – At the recent Township Council meeting, they congratulated Corporal Thomas Herbst and CSO Robert Marion on their retirements. The Toms River Police Department would like to thank Corporal Herbst for his 21 years of service and his commitment to (ESU) Emergency Services Unit, Marine Unit, and dedication to the youth in the community.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy