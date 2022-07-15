Man arrested, charged for robbing the same 7-Eleven three times: Police

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A 17-year-old Janiya Thompson was pronounced dead after riding in a car that crashed into a tree on Sunday, according to Prince George's County Police. The teen from Upper Marlboro was riding along in her hometown on Sunday around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place, when for an unknown reason - according to investigators - the car left the roadway and ran into a tree.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO