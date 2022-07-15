ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Man arrested, charged for robbing the same 7-Eleven three times: Police

By Anna Lunt
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDERICK, Md. (7News) — The Frederick Police Department has arrested and charged Ruddie David Janish II as a suspect in three 7- Eleven robberies. Located...

wjla.com

Comments / 5

Scott Smith
3d ago

why does he look like the poster child of " I live in my moms basement, been unemployed since dropping out of school, dont bathe, smoke weed 24/7,listen to 60's beatnik bongo music and snap my fingers while listening to bad poetry being read down at the hookah bar."

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

MDTA police arrest woman after attempted carjacking at BWI-Marshall

LINTHICUM, Md. — A District Heights woman was arrested Saturday after an attempted carjacking at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Maryland Transportation Authority police said officers responded to the airport's Upper Level Roadway around 9 a.m. to investigate the attempted carjacking. A woman told police that while she was...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
ffxnow.com

Man sleeping in vehicle carjacked in Merrifield, police report

A man taking a nap in his vehicle in Merrifield earlier this month awoke to the startling realization that he was being carjacked, the Fairfax County Police Department reported on Friday (July 15). According to the department’s recap for the week of July 8-14, a man was recently arrested in...
MERRIFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Panhandler Apprehended In Maryland After Stealing Tip Jar, Pepper-Spraying, Stabbing In Deli

A Silver Spring man with a coincidental name is in jail following a stabbing outside of a deli on University Blvd in Silver Spring. Byrant Whack, 32, had been panhandling inside Max's Kosher Café on the 2300 block of University Boulevard when he assaulted the employee shortly after 12:30 p.m.,, Thursday, July 14, 2022, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#7 Eleven#Robbery#Detention Center
local21news.com

Waynesboro resident stabbed 13 times during home invasion

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Sunday, July 17, Waynesboro Police responded to a report of a stabbing and a home invasion on Harrison Avenue. According to police, two masked suspects forced their way into the residence and attacked two individuals inside. One resident was taken to the hospital with 13 stab wounds and the other was treated and released for a leg injury.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In ICC Police Car Crash

A Silver Spring motorcyclist who died after crashing into the back of a police vehicle last week on the Inter County Connector has been identified. Carlos Ivan Diaz-Franco, 31, was thrown from his motorcycle after the collision on the ICC between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Road around 7:30, Thursday, July 14, say Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

17-year-old killed in Upper Marlboro Sunday crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A 17-year-old Janiya Thompson was pronounced dead after riding in a car that crashed into a tree on Sunday, according to Prince George's County Police. The teen from Upper Marlboro was riding along in her hometown on Sunday around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place, when for an unknown reason - according to investigators - the car left the roadway and ran into a tree.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Alexandria Man, 22, Shot And Killed In DC

A 22-year-old man from Alexandria was shot and killed over the weekend in Washington DC, authorities said. Keonte Broadus-Gallman was found around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive after authorities received a report of an unconscious person, the Metropolitan Police Department reported. Police said he was found...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

2 landscapers killed in Alexandria shooting identified

Alexandria police in Virginia have identified the two men who were killed in a shooting Saturday morning. They’re 48-year-old Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman and 24-year-old Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez. A suspect in the landscapers’ deaths is in custody on unrelated charges. Police have identified him as a 27-year-old man....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
cvillecountry.com

Culpeper deputies make arrest after early Saturday morning pursuit

CULPEPER (WINA) – The Culpeper County Sheriff’s office has a Bealeton man in custody after an attempted traffic stop early Saturday morning for driving without headlights turned into a pursuit with speeds up to 110mph. The department reports a vehicle driven by Eric Lavar Robinson was near the traffic circle in the Town of Culpeper when the deputy activated his lights on West Street in the area of the courthouse. The driver allegedly sped up to speeds as high as 80mph on West Street toward Madison Road.
CULPEPER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy