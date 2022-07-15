Man arrested, charged for robbing the same 7-Eleven three times: Police
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — The Frederick Police Department has arrested and charged Ruddie David Janish II as a suspect in three 7- Eleven robberies. Located...wjla.com
why does he look like the poster child of " I live in my moms basement, been unemployed since dropping out of school, dont bathe, smoke weed 24/7,listen to 60's beatnik bongo music and snap my fingers while listening to bad poetry being read down at the hookah bar."
