Drunk driving is one of the top causes of automobile accidents, and the number of fatalities has been on a constant rise in recent years. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 11,654 people were killed in drunk driving incidents nationwide in 2020, which is a 14% increase from 2019. Per the same data, about 32 people in the United States died in drunk-driving crashes every day in 2020, which is one person every 45 minutes.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO