ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

World War II Cadet Nurse to Congress: ‘It’s time for them to sign the bill and honor us’

By Josh Smith
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlQOo_0ghGdPr400

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Juanita Chandler’s father thought it was a good idea. And at age 17, she was ready for an adventure.

“I was up for doing what I could,” she said about the decision to enlist in the United States Cadet Nurses Corps in 1943.

Veterans Voices: Pearl Harbor attack led Trudy Fann to enlist in U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps

World War II was raging, the country faced a shortage of nurses on the home front, and Chandler said she knew that enlisting was a way she could really help.

“What would you do without nurses?” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMoId_0ghGdPr400
Juanita Chandler poses for a photo with other nurses as they completed training. (Photo: Juanita Chandler)

And there was one other reason to sign up to serve.

“Well I just thought the uniform looked really nice,” she said with a laugh.

Sen. Hagerty: Cadet Nurse Corps veteran status bill should be debated in the US Senate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQuvY_0ghGdPr400
Signs like this appealed to young women to enlist in the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II.

Juanita Chandler was one of about 124,000 young women who enlisted in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, making the commitment to train as a nurse for three years and serve for six months as a senior cadet nurse at a military or civilian hospital where the need was greatest as determined by the government.

“It was something that was going to be helpful to not only the immediate area but everywhere,” Chandler said. “The war was awful. The war was terrible. Nobody likes war.”

Veterans Voices: Agnes Lowe, RN served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II

Chandler said she and the other Cadet Nurses Corps members knew that signing up meant going where you’re told.

“My father used to tell my mother, ‘Now, Juanita might have to go across the big pond,'” she said. “And Momma would get upset about it. But I was willing to go. I was willing to serve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wrCW_0ghGdPr400
Juanita Chandler signed up for the Cadet Nurse Corps in 1943 with the understanding she could be sent anywhere. “I was ready and willing to go,” she said. (Photo: Juanita Chandler)

But like many in training in the final days of the war, Chandler never got the assignment to serve in a hospital as a senior cadet nurse.

“I was legally enrolled and legally ready to go and willing to go, but that didn’t happen,” she said.

That doesn’t mean Chandler didn’t use her Cadet Nurse Corps training. She went on to be a nurse for more than 30 years in Johnson City spending much of that time in cardiac care.

“That was my real joy,” she said.

Fight continues to honor WW II’s ‘forgotten’ U.S. Nurse Cadets Corps

But despite volunteering to serve in a time of war, she and others who enlisted in the Cadet Nurse Corps were told they did not meet the criteria to be considered military veterans. Multiple legislative efforts to grant them honorary veteran status have been unsuccessful , despite the fact the request involves no payment of veterans benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rbgue_0ghGdPr400
Juanita Chandler shares photos and happy memories of her time in training to be a Cadet Nurse Corps member. “I was up for doing what I could,” she said.

Chandler thinks that’s wrong.

“Well, it kind of infuriates me,” she said. “These people in Congress that have the power to do things – I think it’s time for them to step up and do it. I think it’s time for them to sign the bill and honor us.”

And Chandler, who is now 96 years old, hopes Congress acts fast.

“A lot of us are getting older now,” she said. “And if we’re ever going to recognize them, now’s the time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
The Associated Press

Congress honors WWII hero of Iwo Jima with ultimate salute

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress gave its ultimate final salute Thursday to Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, a 5-foot-6 “force of nature’” in the battle of Iwo Jima and the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Seventy-seven years after his wartime heroism, Williams, who died last month at 98, lay in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a tribute reserved for the nation’s most distinguished private citizens. Only six others have received the honor: civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the Rev. Billy Graham and four Capitol police officers. Just 21, Williams was a Marine corporal when U.S. forces...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Navy Times

Date set to honor WWII Medal of Honor recipient at US Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin said. Afterward, Williams will be recognized at a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Upworthy

102-year-old woman discovers that she's a surviving member of special WWII unit

You never know when you have a legend in your family. Two years ago, a woman named Tara Garcia reached out to "CBS Mornings" correspondent David Begnaud to share a story. Her grandmother, Crescensia Garcia, had just turned 100 and had recently survived COVID-19, only having to briefly use oxygen. Begnaud shared the story of the elder Ms. Garcia with his followers on Twitter, including some pictures Tara had sent him. Little did they know, a bigger story was about to unfold.
MILITARY
Fox News

100-year-old WWII vet breaks down, says this isn't the ‘country we fought for’: ‘I am so upset’

Much of what American soldiers fought for in World War II has "gone down the drain," according to U.S. Marine Carl Spurlin Dekel, who celebrated his 100th birthday last week. Dekel says serving his country in WWII was the most important thing he ever did, according to Fox 13. The veteran and Silver Star holder says he wouldn't hesitate to put his life on the line again, but regrets that the U.S. has slipped away from what he remembers.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Us Senate#Veterans Voices#The Us Senate Signs#The Cadet Nurse Corps
SFGate

Arlington National Cemetery faces directive to remove killer's remains

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arlington National Cemetery would be required to disinter the remains of a former Navy officer who murdered a junior sailor decades ago under a proposed amendment to the annual defense budget bill. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., submitted the measure...
MILITARY
WEKU

Black Marines were 'dogged' on this base in the 1940s. Now they're honored there

A project started in 2019 to restore key buildings used by the first Black Marines — and protect the structures from the effects of climate change — is nearly complete. During the 1940s, about 20,000 men trained under harsh conditions on a racially segregated base in North Carolina known as Montford Point .It's now part of Camp Lejeune — the main Marine Corps infantry base for the East Coast — and is called Camp Johnson after one of those first Black marines, Sgt. Maj. Gilbert "Hashmark" Johnson, a storied drill instructor.
MILITARY
Navy Times

James Mattis gets married — leaving behind his love, the Marine Corps

Always, always, always a Marine, never married. That was legendary Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis’ life ... until now. The man known as the Warrior-monk is no more after recently exchanging marriage vows with physicist Christina Lomasney. The pair were first married in a riverside ceremony, followed by a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
SFGate

As a soldier, he escaped Nazi captors. At 97, he finally got his medals.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As a soldier in World War II, William "Willie" Kellerman was captured three weeks after he took part in the Utah Beach invasion in Normandy. He managed to escape his German captors, hid out with members of the French Resistance and, in a grand stroke of survival, pulled through after being shot in his hand and leg.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Navy identifies USS Carl Vinson sailor who died

The Navy has identified the sailor who died on the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson while it was docked pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, California, on Sunday. Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, was found unresponsive and the Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department pronounced the sailor dead.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
WJHL

JCPD arrest woman, find 26 syringes, 6.5 grams of meth

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a woman Saturday morning after a traffic stop. According to the release, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Desmine M. Richardson. During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Upon the search, officers found approximately 6.5 […]
WJHL

‘We’re going to die:’ Residents recall flood experience

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds of families in Buchanan County have suffered damage beyond repair to their homes, vehicles and most precious possessions. Columbus Flemming, a volunteer firefighter who helped clean up the Hurley floods last year, and his wife Victoria told News Channel 11 they lost everything in the flood. “Once the house […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy