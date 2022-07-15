ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine: $8.6M payments to combat opioid epidemic have begun

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7Ggd_0ghGdCcr00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that the first payments of funds to local governments from the OneOhio settlement with national opioid distributors have been made electronically.

Local governments will determine how to use the payments, totaling more than $8.6 million, to best combat the opioid epidemic in their own communities, according to a release.

DeWine issues fourth reprieve of execution for prisoner

Following these initial payments, governments will continue receiving payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.

In 2017, as Ohio Attorney General, Governor DeWine was one of the first in the nation to sue opioid makers and drug distributors for their role in flooding the market with massive amounts of highly addictive opioids.

“Ohio’s families and communities have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic,” Gov. DeWine said.

“While nothing can make whole the losses sustained by Ohioans who have been affected by opioids, it is welcome news that the first payments are going out this week to local governments.”

A complete list of payments made to eligible and participating political subdivisions may be found at https://nationalopioidsettlement.com/states/ohio/ . The list also indicates if the payment was made directly to the entity or, if less than $500, was redirected to the county.

Questions about payments can be directed to the Attorney General’s Constituent Services Section at 800-282-0515.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news

Local governments must use OneOhio funds consistent with the approved Ohio Abatement Strategies found in Exhibit A of the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding . Smaller political subdivisions whose payments were redirected to the county are encouraged to work with their county’s leaders and related organizations to ensure that abatement efforts in these smaller subdivisions are addressed.

Additional funding will also be available through the OneOhio Recovery Foundation. The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is divided into 19 regions and is designed to allow communities to take a regional approach to abating the opioid epidemic.

More information on the OneOhio Recovery Foundation can be found at RecoveryOhio.ohio.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Lawsuit targets group for ‘fishy’ business in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit has been filed against four people who Ohio Attorney General David Yost said ran a fishing lure business that didn’t deliver what they promised and signed people up for a service they never asked for. The lawsuit names Cole Dockery, Jakob Schoenauer,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
wosu.org

Abortion exceptions under Ohio's 'heartbeat bill' are up to interpretation

The story about the 10-year-old Columbus rape survivor who traveled to Indiana for an abortion days after Ohio’s new abortion ban went into effect is raising questions. The law bans abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Questions about whether a narrow exception in the new law could be applied in the girl’s case are not easy to answer.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Husted: Supply Chain Problems Promoting Manufacturing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Supply chain issues have been a problem for those trying to buy those products, but it appears to have convinced some suppliers to change which direction the “chain” goes. So Lt Governor Jon Husted says it means more manufacturing jobs...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
wyso.org

Republican lawmaker wants customers to bank on Ohio businesses accepting their cash

It’s estimated the number of businesses that don’t accept cash has doubled since the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though many people have become comfortable paying with a smart phone or credit or debit card, a Republican state lawmaker wants to move the other way and make sure businesses are required to accept cash along with other forms of payment.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces Local Government Payments from National Opioid Settlement Begin

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the first payments of funds to local governments from the OneOhio settlement with national opioid distributors have been made electronically. Local governments will determine how to use the payments, totaling more than $8.6 million, to best combat the opioid epidemic in their own communities. Following these initial payments, governments will continue receiving payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Opioid Epidemic#Politics State#Politics Governor#Oneohio#Ohioans
columbusunderground.com

Ohioans Will Vote in Delayed Primary on August 2nd

There’s an election in about two weeks, but you could be forgiven for losing track. Secretary of State Frank LaRose is shelling out a quarter million dollars to remind voter that on Aug. 2, Ohio holds its primaries for state House and state Senate. The delay in voting stems from redistricting, a bitter fiasco that somehow feels a lot longer ago given the political upheavals since.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio hiding about its puppy mill enforcement?

Every year, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) releases the Horrible Hundred report (humanesociety.org/100puppymills), which highlights 100 terrible puppy mills and their appalling conditions. Many dogs in puppy mills spend their lives in cages outside, in harsh weather, with insufficient food, water, and shelter. Some of them suffer from injuries and ailments for which they receive little or no medical attention. Last year, Ohio had 16 dealers on the Horrible Hundred list, but this year we are down to only two. I assumed that meant our state was really cracking down on puppy mills!
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill aims to protect pregnant workers on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio lawmakers are backing a bill they said will prevent expecting mothers from being terminated from their jobs. New legislation introduced by state Reps. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) aims to support pregnant women in the workplace by prohibiting employers from failing or refusing to make “reasonable accommodations […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WDTN

WDTN

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy