DeWine: $8.6M payments to combat opioid epidemic have begun

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that the first payments of funds to local governments from the OneOhio settlement with national opioid distributors have been made electronically.

Local governments will determine how to use the payments, totaling more than $8.6 million, to best combat the opioid epidemic in their own communities, according to a release.

Following these initial payments, governments will continue receiving payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.

In 2017, as Ohio Attorney General, Governor DeWine was one of the first in the nation to sue opioid makers and drug distributors for their role in flooding the market with massive amounts of highly addictive opioids.

“Ohio’s families and communities have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic,” Gov. DeWine said.

“While nothing can make whole the losses sustained by Ohioans who have been affected by opioids, it is welcome news that the first payments are going out this week to local governments.”

A complete list of payments made to eligible and participating political subdivisions may be found at https://nationalopioidsettlement.com/states/ohio/ . The list also indicates if the payment was made directly to the entity or, if less than $500, was redirected to the county.

Questions about payments can be directed to the Attorney General’s Constituent Services Section at 800-282-0515.

Local governments must use OneOhio funds consistent with the approved Ohio Abatement Strategies found in Exhibit A of the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding . Smaller political subdivisions whose payments were redirected to the county are encouraged to work with their county’s leaders and related organizations to ensure that abatement efforts in these smaller subdivisions are addressed.

Additional funding will also be available through the OneOhio Recovery Foundation. The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is divided into 19 regions and is designed to allow communities to take a regional approach to abating the opioid epidemic.

More information on the OneOhio Recovery Foundation can be found at RecoveryOhio.ohio.gov .

