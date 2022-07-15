ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 15, 2022

By Jeff Caldwell
 3 days ago
Corona Virus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 15, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 521 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 8th, when 412 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on June July 1st, 480 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have declined to 25.7% from last week’s rate of 28.5%.

73 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week. Nine patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.

Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.

Texas Department of State Health Services resources

  • State of Texas county case dashboard (visit this page for daily case numbers)
  • To see daily case spreadsheets, look for
  • New confirmed cases over time by county (PCR cases)
  • Once the spreadsheet is open, click the tab at the bottom for 2022
  • New probable cases over time by county (antigen cases)
  • Once the spreadsheet is open, click the tab at the bottom for 2022

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

DayPositive CasesHospitalizations

Saturday, July 9th6610

Sunday, July 10th479

Monday, July 11th4616

Tuesday, July 12th8212

Wednesday, July 13th749

Thursday, July 14th1158

Friday, July 15th919

Total52173

Weekly COVID-19 report for July 8 – July 15, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to July 15, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to July 15, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

