Hochul: New drivers must take a pedestrian and bicycle safety course to obtain license

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New legislation regarding bicycle safety will come into effect as Gov. Kathy Hochul takes measures that will require new drivers to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety when on the road. This new requirement will be apart of new drivers pre-licensing exam and will be...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 9

pam
3d ago

Anything to make money. You can bet there will be a cost. Why not a licensed for bikes to teach them not to weave in and out of traffic

Reply(2)
14
Martin Luther Bling
3d ago

Define "new drivers."New drivers of BICYCLES or new drivers of automobiles ? Or BOTH ? And, eventually what ? This will be a requirement for license renewal ? I can hardly walk let alone pedal a bike with my back & hips. This is ridiculous. They NEED to educate the KIDS on staying out of traffic. It was just common sense when I was a kid in the 1960's & 70's. Of course common sense doesn't exist anymore. Licensing and INSURING bicycle riders is next. You wait & see. And then WHAT will you need a license for NEXT ? Roller skates ? An FAA regulation regarding KITE FLYING ?

Reply
5
David Heath
3d ago

Lmao when will a law for living in a bubble go into effect? This state is a joke!

Reply
14
2 On Your Side

Cars Sharing Main project getting an additional $54.5M

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Cars Sharing Main Street project is moving along with the announcement on Monday of more than $54 million in additional funding. The addition of the above-ground Metro Rail removed cars from a big stretch of Main Street forty years ago, but twenty years ago the push to bring them back began.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force releases 1st report

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a year of work, Erie County's Gun Violence Prevention Task Force provided its first status report to the community on Monday. The task force was formed last year following 36 shooting incidents in the City of Buffalo alone during July of 2021. The group is a collaboration of various Erie County departments, along with others including the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the Buffalo Police Department, members of the Erie County legislature, and local anti-violence leaders.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

State Police round up 6 ducklings on I-86 after mother was struck

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The photo is cute enough: New York State Police on Sunday rounded up six ducklings that were spotted along I-86 in Jamestown. The reason for the rescue, though, is that their mother was struck by a vehicle. The duck survived, and state troopers turned it over to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation so that she can undergo rehabilitation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

21-year-old dies after motorcycle crash on the 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 21-year-old man died after a crash on Route 33 on Saturday near the Best Street exit ramp. First responders responded to a serious motorcycle crash, prompting the closure of Route 33 West between Humboldt Parkway to Best Street. Buffalo Police...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Person taken to ECMC after motorcycle crash on the 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders responded to a serious motorcycle crash, prompting the closure of Route 33 West between Humboldt Parkway to Best Street. Buffalo Police said the motorcycle was traveling west when it struck a guard rail around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The person operating it was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Two juveniles injured after shooting in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Dunkirk are investigating after two juveniles were injured after a shooting Sunday. Police said the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 60 when a vehicle that was traveling south passed by another vehicle that began shooting at it. According to police,...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
wesb.com

Andover Man Arrested in Friendship Burglary in Process

An Andover man was arrested during a burglary in progress in Friendship early Saturday morning. At 3:15 AM, New York State Police charged 37-year-old Roy W. Austin with felony assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, felony burglary for entering a dwelling and causing injury, felony criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
FRIENDSHIP, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices continue to decrease in NY, across the country

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers across the U.S. are starting to see some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to decline across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 16 cents from last week dropping to $4.52. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.17.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Hamburg and Salamanca Woman Charged in Great Valley Trespass

A Hamburg woman and a Salamanca woman were charged after an unwanted person incident in Great Valley early Saturday morning. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Andrea E. White and 25-year-old Sherisse C. John with trespass and charges are also pending for criminal mischief. The charges...
GREAT VALLEY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

BPD: 21-year-old dead after motorcycle accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police announced a 21-year-old Buffalo man has died after his motorcycle struck a guard rail. Officers say the incident happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on the 33 Westbound near the Best Street exit ramp. According to police, the driver was transferred to ECMC where...
BUFFALO, NY
