Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim Ranked Second-Worst GM in NFC West

By Ryan Sanudo
All Cardinals
 5 days ago

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was ranked in the bottom five of experienced general managers in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury both received contract extensions in March through the 2027 season. The Cardinals made the playoffs in 2021 for the first time since the 2015 season.

Keim is heading into his 10th season as the GM of the Cardinals and has been with the organization for 24 years. Kingsbury is entering his fourth season with the franchise.

NBC Sports' Patrick Daugherty ranked every general manager in the NFL. He ranked five general managers that were recently hired in their own tier.

That would leave 27 general managers that have at least one year of experience.

Keim was ranked No. 21 out of 27 and was a spot higher than Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who graded out as the worst GM in the NFC West.

Here's what Daugherty wrote about Keim:

"Steve Keim's rosters have won one playoff game in nine seasons," Daugherty wrote. "It might be time to stop waiting for the Jason Licht light to come on, but unlike Licht in six years before Tom Brady, Keim has at least cobbled together some postseason teams. He had one such squad in 2021. The problem is, all of its deficiencies were laid bare by the time they got dismantled in the wild-card round. An offense low on playmakers despite heavy investment. A defense too reliant on aging players and spare parts. A lack of production from first-round picks, with the notable exception of Kyler Murray."

Arizona has made the playoffs twice in Keim's tenure. The Cardinals advanced to the NFC Championship in 2015 before losing to the Carolina Panthers.

There would be a six-year gap between their next playoff appearance. The 2021 Cardinals finished 11-6 after just five wins in 2019 and eight wins in 2020.

Daugherty mentioned the team's weaknesses during their wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With DeAndre Hopkins' season-ending injury in Week 14, the Cardinals had depth issues in their wide-receiver room. Arizona signed five-time Pro Bowler J.J. Watt, who had only two full seasons in the five prior years, to a two-year deal before the 2021 season. He appeared in only seven regular-season games last season and is now 33 years old.

Arizona also didn't get enough production from first-round picks Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, who were drafted in back-to-back seasons.

Daugherty continued, "Of course, Murray himself was cross enough by the offseason to briefly flirt with forcing his way out of the desert. It didn’t come to pass, but the relationship could get worse before it gets better. The Cardinals shed Chase Edmonds and Christian Kirk in the spring. That was before losing DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game PED suspension. Keim countered by swapping a first-rounder for underachieving Ravens wideout Marquise Brown. Keim survived Josh Rosen and lived to tell about it. He’s probably not going to get a third chance if the Cardinals fail to break through in year four under Murray."

Building a roster once Kyler Murray is paid as a top quarterback is likely why the team let go of Chandler Jones, Edmonds and Kirk in free agency. Arizona did end up keeping contributors from last season's team in Pro-Bowl running back James Conner and tight end Zach Ertz.

While Daugherty called Brown "underachieving," the 24-year-old receiver is coming off a career-best 1,008 receiving yards on 91 receptions. He also has a familiar connection with Murray as both played in Oklahoma.

Drafting Murray first overall in 2019 has added years to Keim's tenure in Arizona. The team has found their franchise quarterback after a failed experiment with Rosen.

Rams general manager Les Snead along with head coach Sean McVay finished No. 1  and San Francisco 49ers' GM John Lynch ranked No .5 in Daugherty's rankings.

Rankings from publications haven't exactly been the Cardinals' friends in the offseason.

You can say the Cardinals and Keim have their work cut out for them in 2022.

