Gas prices have dropped for over 30 days. Where is gas the cheapest – and most expensive?

U.S. gasoline prices have dropped for more than 30 consecutive days as of Friday, helping out drivers at the pump after prices reached averages of more than $5 a gallon last month.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit $4.577 on Friday, according to AAA : midgrade at $5.025, premium at $5.320 and diesel at $5.572. Although gas prices have dropped from last month, they are still up from the national average a year ago, which was $3.155.

But the news hasn't been entirely good for U.S. consumers. Inflation jumped again in June, hitting another 40-year high. Prices increased 9.1% from a year earlier.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told USA TODAY that gas prices could continue declining in the coming weeks, though factors around the world could drive prices up again.

“I foresee the next few weeks us going down, barring an unexpected development or even something like unexpectedly good economic data,” he said. “If we do tip into a recession, that could push prices down. If there is data that we aren’t going to tip into a recession, that could cause prices to go up.

“But really, I'm worried about the unforeseeable events like refinery shutdowns due to a hurricane or other factors.”

Here are the states where the average prices for a gallon of regular gas is the cheapest – and where they’re the most expensive – as of Friday.

States with the least expensive average gas prices:

South Carolina - $4.086

Georgia - $4.090

Mississippi - $4.098

Texas - $4.105

Louisiana - $4.133

States with the most expensive average gas prices:

California - $5.953

Hawaii - $5.598

Alaska - $5.399

Oregon - $5.313

Nevada - $5.304

