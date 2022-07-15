ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices have dropped for over 30 days. Where is gas the cheapest – and most expensive?

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

U.S. gasoline prices have dropped for more than 30 consecutive days as of Friday, helping out drivers at the pump after prices reached averages of more than $5 a gallon last month.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit $4.577 on Friday, according to AAA : midgrade at $5.025, premium at $5.320 and diesel at $5.572. Although gas prices have dropped from last month, they are still up from the national average a year ago, which was $3.155.

But the news hasn't been entirely good for U.S. consumers. Inflation jumped again in June, hitting another 40-year high. Prices increased 9.1% from a year earlier.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told USA TODAY that gas prices could continue declining in the coming weeks, though factors around the world could drive prices up again.

“I foresee the next few weeks us going down, barring an unexpected development or even something like unexpectedly good economic data,” he said. “If we do tip into a recession, that could push prices down. If there is data that we aren’t going to tip into a recession, that could cause prices to go up.

“But really, I'm worried about the unforeseeable events like refinery shutdowns due to a hurricane or other factors.”

Hurricane season is here: You could see the names Fiona, Julia and Walter soon

Crude oil prices are down: Here's what it could mean for gas prices at the pump.

Here are the states where the average prices for a gallon of regular gas is the cheapest – and where they’re the most expensive – as of Friday.

States with the least expensive average gas prices:

  • South Carolina - $4.086
  • Georgia - $4.090
  • Mississippi - $4.098
  • Texas - $4.105
  • Louisiana - $4.133

Money: US was banking on 'revenge spending' to keep economy afloat, but the demand is fading

States with the most expensive average gas prices:

  • California - $5.953
  • Hawaii - $5.598
  • Alaska - $5.399
  • Oregon - $5.313
  • Nevada - $5.304

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY:

Comments / 5

beachbunny
3d ago

Are we supposed to be thrilled by this?Where I live they haven’t dropped near that much. Typical Democrats, jack up prices and then make us feel ever so grateful prices drop by Pennie’s😏

Reply(1)
3
#Gas Prices#Economy
