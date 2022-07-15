ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore DOT announces traffic modifications, parking enforcement ahead of Premier League match

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTwxI_0ghGbzVW00

Thousands of soccer fans are expected to pour into downtown Baltimore this weekend to watch English Premier League teams Arsenal and Everton face off at M&T Bank Stadium.

Called the Charm City Match, it is the first pre-season Premier League game in Baltimore since 2012. The match begins on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Coming with all the fun will be inevitable traffic and road closures. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced road closures, traffic modifications and parking enforcement ahead of the game.

Parking

The DOT said parking regulations will be strictly enforced around the stadium during the game, and anyone who doesn't have a parking permit for the stadium lots are strongly encouraged to use public transportation.

Any fans who drive to the game are advised to use commercial parking facilities north of the stadium and avoid parking in area neighborhoods.

All posted parking restrictions in the area will be enforced, and vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed, DOT said.

Traffic Modifications

  • On Saturday, Lexington Street between Gay Street and Guilford Avenue will be closed for a crane lift operation between 7 a.m. and 7 pm.
  • On Sunday, the following streets will be closed to through traffic for the Baltimore Farmers' Market from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with detours in effect:
  • Hillen Street from Fallsway to Holliday Street
  • Holliday Street from Pleasant Street to Saratoga Street
  • Holliday Street at Pleasant Street off ramp left lane closure
  • On Sunday, temporary left lane closures will be implemented along the northbound and southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Fayette Street and the county line from approximately 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the game at baltimoreravens.com.

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Chaos returns to Baltimore City streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Chaos returned over the weekend, new video shows lawlessness scarring Baltimore city streets. Some Baltimore neighbors are speaking out about their frustration with what they see on city streets, others say they don't believe police can do anything about it because they're busy with the violent crime fight.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

'Street Car Racing Anarchists' Take Over As Baltimore FOP Criticize City Leaders

An estimated 300 vehicles took over a Baltimore parking lot and street as "anarchists" taunted police during a street race, authorities say. The chaos began around midnight on Saturday, July 16, in the 4200 block of Boston Street as the street racers blocked off all traffic to the roadway while harassing or assaulting any police officer who tried to intervene, according to Baltimore's Fraternal Order of Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe storms hit Baltimore, Cecil and Harford counties

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is tracking severe thunderstorms—one of them that was capable of producing a tornado—in the Baltimore area.Tornado warnings for issued from about 4-4:45 p.m. for parts of Carroll and Baltimore counties. The warnings have since expired.A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties until 5:45 p.m. That warning expired too.Afterward, the National Weather Service put Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne's counties on alert for severe thunderstorms until 6:45 p.m.This thunderstorm could produce wind gusts capable of reaching 60 miles per hour. It can damage trees and power lines. The storms were projected impact...
CBS Baltimore

Storms bring another round of power outages for some in Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. -- A round of storms moving across the Baltimore area knocked out power for more than 9,300 BGE customers at one point Monday. The wind and rain pulled power lines down and left a mangled mess of trees in some locations, including a neighborhood in Timonium near the intersection of Boxmere and Wyngate roads. This same community was also affected by a string of storms that swept Baltimore County early last week. For Timonium resident Maria Goode, power was out from Tuesday to Friday of last week. After a weekend of normalcy, once again, her family is left...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Cars
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Monitoring hot days ahead

BALTIMORE --- It will be quite hot and humid for the rest of this week.Plenty of sunshine ahead for today. It will be much drier with moderate humidity.Storms are done for now but, we could see a chance for a heavy thunderstorm on Thursday.More updates to come on WJZ and streaming on CBS Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Poppleton homes spared from demolition after residents lead 18-year battle

BALTIMORE -- After an 18-year battle, Sonia Eaddy will get to keep her West Baltimore home in Poppleton.Eaddy found out in 2000 her home was slated to be demolished through what she calls "a misuse of eminent domain" to make way for an $800 million West Baltimore redevelopment project."They kept saying, eminent domain is unbeatable, but this is proof today that if you stand, that if you don't give up, that everything is possible," Eaddy said.After years of fighting and public outcry, Eaddy was able to work with the city and New York-based La Cité Development to save her home.Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hazmat investigation prompts closure, evacuation on Falls Road in Baltimore, fire union says

BALTIMORE -- A hazardous materials investigation underway Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore prompted a street closure and a possible evacuation of the area, according to the Baltimore firefighter's union. A hazmat team is on standby at the 6000 block of Falls Road as they await Baltimore Police, the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.The union said some buildings and homes may be evacuated. The union asked for residents to follow guidance from authorities on the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M T Bank Stadium#Downtown Baltimore#The Dot#Jones Falls#Baltimore Dot#English#Arsenal#Everton#Traffic Modifications
Wbaltv.com

Fans excited as English Premier League soccer returns to Baltimore

Two legendary clubs took the field Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium as the English Premier League made its return to Baltimore, bringing in fans from across the country. "I'm so anxious. Like, I'm just so ready. I'm so hyped right now," said Edin Memic, an Arsenal fan from Pennsylvania. Inside...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott announces plan to protect Poppleton homes from West Baltimore redevelopment project

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott has altered the city's plan to redevelop part of Poppleton so that the colorful houses on Sarah Ann Street are protected from demolition, according to city officials.The houses at 319 and 321 North Carrollton Avenue will be protected from redevelopment plans too, Scott said when touting the decision to amend the Land Disposition and Development Agreement in a press statement on Monday.Black Women Build will restore the houses on Sarah Ann Street and make them available for homeownership opportunities, according to city officials."This will advance the redevelopment of the properties in the next phase and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Department of Public Works appoints new deputy director

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Monday it has appointed Richard Luna as its new deputy director. Luna worked most recently for the Washington, D.C. government as a contractor assisting the Office of the Assistant City Administrator for Internal Services. Before that, he was the Deputy City Administrator for the City of Oakland, California.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 17 Historic Havre de Grace and the deck at MacGregor’s

On the 17th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour in 2021, Nestor sought the advice of many folks for a Harford County day. Because he’d been almost everywhere except downtown Harve de Grace, it was an easy decision to find the beautiful antique shops and history of the place. This also led him directly to MacGregor’s and the Tiki Bar and outdoor deck.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents losing patience over roar of dirt bikes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For residents living along roads frequented by dirt bikers, it's proving to be a long summer of discontent. For months, residents have demanded police step up enforcement on dirt bikes which are illegal to ride in Baltimore. This week, residents at Pratt and President Streets watched...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Things to do this weekend in Maryland!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend, here's your guide to what is going on across Maryland. Toy Story in Concert at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.) Joey & Gina's Comedy Wedding at the Olive Grove Restaurant (6:30...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Mobile mechanic killed in Takoma Park shooting identified

Takoma Park Police have shared the name of a mechanic killed in a Saturday morning shooting in the Maryland city. Officers said 27-year-old Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid of Silver Spring, Maryland, was shot just after 11 a.m. on July 16. Hamid was discovered in the parking lot of the Advance Auto...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County launches e-rent pilot program for property owners, landlords

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County is launching an e-rent pilot program that allows landlords with property in the county to electronically file failure to pay rent documents in court, according to Maryland court officials.Landlords and management companies sometimes file multiple complaints at one time. Now, they will have the opportunity to file those documents through certified bulk-filing service providers, court officials said.Baltimore County is the only jurisdiction offering the e-rent pilot program to landlords, according to court officials."The use of electronic filing technology will provide a convenient system of filing for landlords and improved notifications for tenants while allowing the courts to provide more robust data reporting," said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. "This data will assist in directing resources to landlords and tenants in the jurisdictions most in need. We are confident this pilot will be a model of success for the entire state."  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
61K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy