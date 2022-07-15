Baltimore DOT announces traffic modifications, parking enforcement ahead of Premier League match

Thousands of soccer fans are expected to pour into downtown Baltimore this weekend to watch English Premier League teams Arsenal and Everton face off at M&T Bank Stadium.

Called the Charm City Match, it is the first pre-season Premier League game in Baltimore since 2012. The match begins on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Coming with all the fun will be inevitable traffic and road closures. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced road closures, traffic modifications and parking enforcement ahead of the game.

Parking

The DOT said parking regulations will be strictly enforced around the stadium during the game, and anyone who doesn't have a parking permit for the stadium lots are strongly encouraged to use public transportation.

Any fans who drive to the game are advised to use commercial parking facilities north of the stadium and avoid parking in area neighborhoods.

All posted parking restrictions in the area will be enforced, and vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed, DOT said.

Traffic Modifications

On Saturday, Lexington Street between Gay Street and Guilford Avenue will be closed for a crane lift operation between 7 a.m. and 7 pm.

will be closed for a crane lift operation between 7 a.m. and 7 pm. On Sunday, the following streets will be closed to through traffic for the Baltimore Farmers' Market from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with detours in effect:

Hillen Street from Fallsway to Holliday Street

Holliday Street from Pleasant Street to Saratoga Street

Holliday Street at Pleasant Street off ramp left lane closure

On Sunday, temporary left lane closures will be implemented along the northbound and southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Fayette Street and the county line from approximately 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the game at baltimoreravens.com.