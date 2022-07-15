Calhoun County Commission Meeting 7/14/2022

Calhoun County, AL – Mark Tyner, County Administrator, and Gloria Floyd, County Attorney, sat down with the Calhoun Journal to discuss the current state of the Animal Shelter and the long and short term plans for the facility. They both stated, as reported earlier, that the shelter is closed to the intake of animals except for emergency situations. They stressed this is due to staffing concerns because of the recent resignations of Chris Westmoreland and Alicia Woods. Both parties have subsequently been arrested along with a third former employee of the shelter. All three face aggravated cruelty to animals charges along with other charges. These resignations followed a whistleblower letter that was sent to the Commission and various state agencies.

