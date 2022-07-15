ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County Commission Meeting 7/14/2022

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Commission Meeting

  • Call to Order
    • Fred Wilson – Present
    • Danny Shears – Present
    • Carolyn Henderson – Present
    • JD Hess – Present
    • Lee Patterson – Present
  • Invocation/Pledge of Allegiance
  • Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved
  • Elected Official/Department Head Comments
    • Pat Brown was present, but had no official comments.
    • Mark Tyner addressed that the shelter is currently open to emergency intake only. They do not currently have a euthanasia certificate or certified tech.
  • Adopt Minutes – Unanimously Approved
  • Old Business – None
  • New Business
    • Nuisance Declarations
      • 277 Willingham Dr., Anniston – Lumpkin, James & Gina – Unanimously Approved
      • 7104 Hwy 204, Jacksonville – Almaroad Estate & Raulerson, Amanda – Unanimously Approved to Dismiss
        • Amanda Raulerson showed pictures that work has been completed. She also explained that she inherited this property and renters left and abandoned eleven dogs. She has been able to revoke all dogs and had the abondkanded vehicles removed.
      • 3002 W. Jefferson St., Anniston – Dutton, Michael & James – Unanimously Approved
      • 505 Howe St., Weaver – Smith, Christopher & Kelley – Unanimously Approved
      • 410 Williamson Ave., Anniston – Roberts, Teresa (c/o State of AL.) – Unanimously Approved
      • 4200 Bryan Ave., Anniston – Vinson, Coraetta & Guthrie, Roberta – Unanimously Approved
      • O Adams St. (Pin# 32347), Anniston – Manis, Lori – Unanimously Approved
      • 614 1st Ave., Anniston – Manis, Kenneth – Unanimously Approved
      • 319 Tillman Ave., Anniston – Taylor, Kathy & William – Unanimously Approved
        • William Taylor spoke to explain he had recently had heart surgery and does currently have a plan in place to get the property up to code.
      • 906 Ivy St., Anniston – Medley, Bonnie 0 Unanimously Approved
      • 114 Monsanto Rd., Anniston – Moses Jr., Roy & Lucretia – Unanimously Approved
    • Bid Awards
      • HVAC Installation
        • No bids were received no no action is needed.
      • Jail Food – Unanimously Approved
        • Bids were split between Osborn Foodservice and Flowers Baking Co. of Birmingham.
      • Batting Cage Facility – Unanimously Approved
        • Grit Softball Academy won the bid at the rate of $400 a month for the lease and permit for the use of County owned batting cage facility.
    • Bid Contract Extensions: Various Highway Dept. – Unanimously Approved
      • Contracts were extended through 2023.
    • JAG Grant Application Resolution – Unanimously Approved
      • This is a joint grant between the City of Anniston and the County. The County’s portions will be $13,336.80. The City of Anniston has agreed to be the lead application and to administer the 2022 JAG Grant.
    • PSI Client Services Agreement – Unanimously Approved
      • Service agreement to provide temporary staffing as needed.
    • Employment Contract – County Engineer – Unanimously Approved
      • Authorization to sign the employment contract for Rodney P. McCain as County Engineer.
    • Revenue Commissioner’s Report of Insolvents & Litigations – Unanimously Approved
      • Uncollected taxes for 2021 totaled $87,134.86 and this is authorization to accept the report.
    • EMPG Grant Acceptance – State Subaward – Unanimously Approved
      • Authorization to sign and accept the grant amount totaling $2,979.00.
  • Public Comments
    • Audrey Maxwell with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce spoke about Oxford and all the events that have taken place at Choccolocco Park. There was the recent exhibition games prior to the World Games. There is also the upcoming Rubato Piano Competition going up in August. The Choccolocco Monsters are also playing games currently. She also mentioned the upcoming Woodstock 5K.
    • Commissioner Shears shared how much fun it was to watch the US Women’s Softball  games and event though the US lost in the exhibition games they won the world games! He also mentioned the Rubato Piano Competition and there will be 24 competitions from around the world performing in jazz and classical styles.
    • Commissioner Hess discussed what a great job the Oxford Mayor and Don Hudson are doing bringing in events and visitors. He also mentioned that 35 teams were playing at Woodland Park this weekend.
    • Pat Brown mentioned that there were three teams cursing playing in the World Series in Gulfport, MS. These teams are from Alexandria and Oxford.
    • Danni Croker with Toe Beans Kitten Rescue wanted to ask a couple of questions about the shelter. Mark Tyner said he would speak with her after the meeting.
  • Adjournment – Unanimously Approved

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

